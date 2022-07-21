WATCH NOW: Indiana Dunes cultural trail works to fill knowledge gap

PORTER — "Aya Tipeewe Neeyolakakoki," Diane Hunter said to the packed auditorium.

Spoken in the Miami, or Myaamia language, Hunter said the phrase translates to "Hello, it's good to see all of you."

Hunter, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma, said she was not raised speaking the Miami language. Though her grandmother was a native speaker, much of the language was lost until the 1990s when there was strong push for language reclamation and cultural revitalization.

Decades of land theft and forced removal left the Miami "divided," Hunter explained. For years, there were no official tribal lands in Indiana, Illinois or Ohio. In 2016, the Pokagon Band of Potowatomi were able to secure 166 acres in South Bend, but Illinois and Ohio still have no federally recognized tribal land.

The theft of traditional land and the subsequent erasure of Indigenous presence, means there are a lot of "gaps" in historical knowledge of the original people of Indiana, Serena Ard of the Westchester History Museum, said.

When Hunter's son started college, someone even asked him, "Aren't Indians extinct?"

"There was a sense that 'Indians were extinct' in Indiana," Hunter said. "So it was easy to ignore us."

A presentation, led by Hunter, detailing the origin and forced removal of the Miami explained that Indigenous peoples have always lived in the place now called Indiana, land the Miami knew as "Myaamionki," or "the land of the Miami."

Hunter led her presentation during a celebration for the Indigenous Cultural Trail planned for the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center on Thursday afternoon.

First conceived about four years ago, the trail hopes to fill some of those knowledge gaps through educational activities, signage and artwork.

"Our population centers are northeastern Oklahoma, eastern Kansas and of course, northern Indiana, but we have people living all over the country. What happens when you have just a small group of people who are surrounded by people of another culture?" Hunter asked the crowd. "The family starts adapting to the ways of the people around them and pretty soon we began to forget, or put to sleep those things of our culture that we had brought with us."

Increasing Indigenous cultural and historical education is important for both tribal members and the general public, Ard said.

"Local history and making those personal connections, allows us to understand and appreciate the people who have been here and who are still here, the problem with local history ... is that there is a huge, huge lack of Indigenous presence," Ard said. "All of the resources that I have to talk about the early people who lived here, come from white men."

Because the majority of widely accepted historical accounts are told from the perspective of white men, Ard said she cannot completely "trust the materials" that she has.

"Their perspective, their story of history is based on their time in society and their own personal experiences," Ard said That narrow view means most descriptions of Indigenous peoples solely describe how they were impacted by Europeans.

Through native planting, translated signage, depictions of culturally relevant animals, a welcome shelter and a space for programing, the Indigenous Cultural Trail hopes to teach some of the things that have been omitted from both historical and contemporary accounts of Indigenous communities.

"This trail will weave the Indigenous people's culture with the Indiana ecology story, the stories on this trail will be told in the Indigenous voice to help locals and visitors relate to Miami and Potawatomi tribes and the tribes' connection to the Indiana Dunes," said Lorelei Weimer, Executive Director of Indiana Dunes Tourism.

Filling the gap

1795, 1805, 1809, 1818, 182, 1828, 1834, 1838 and finally, 1840. Hunter clicked through the years as the map of Indiana behind her filled with patches of color — each one representing an expanse of land ceded through treaty.

By 1846, the U.S. Army forced the Miami into a prison camp in Peru before boarding them onto canal boats.

Hunter read a report from the Cincinnati Gazette published the day the Miami arrived in Ohio.

"Daily receipts by the Miami Canal; 134 barrels of whiskey, 218 barrels of flour, 10 sacks of 115 pounds of wool, two Indian ponies, Miami Indians; 225 over, and 78 under 8 years old. ... We were clearly not passengers on those boats," Hunter said. "We were cargo. Along with the varnish and the pigs."

Despite the many forced removals, Hunter said some 900 citizens of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma live in Indiana today. However, many Hoosiers still don't know much about the tribes that lived, and continue to live, in Indiana.

"The trail is actually giving us an opportunity to make sure the younger generation and generations to come don't grow up with that a lack of knowledge and understanding," Ard said.

Split into two phases, the cultural trail will circle the five acres of land encompassing the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, located at 1215 North State 49 in Porter. The second phase of the trail will connect to the 15 acres of Indiana Dunes National Park land that sits behind the visitors center.

Design of the first phase has been completed and work has already begun. Several signs now include the translations of key words in both the Miami and Potawatomi languages, A metal land acknowledgement was created and the renown graffiti artist ARCY completed five murals, each depicting an animal native to Indiana.

The educational signage throughout the trail will focus on five main themes; water, sustainability and adaptation, seasons and cycles, connection, and the living things that teach us.

Eventually, phase one will include decorative crosswalks marking the trail, a programing area behind the visitor's center with a fire pit, a new entryway to to the visitor's center that includes a flag pole for both the Miami and the Potawatomi and a boardwalk crossing the wetland in front of the visitors center. The boardwalk will connect the a native garden and walkway designed to look like a turtle.

Once the first phase is complete, work on the second phase, involving the 15 acres of national park land, will begin. While designs have not been finalized, current plans include a welcome shelter at the start of the national park land.

While the project already has several funders, some elements of the trail will require more money. Christine Livingston, Associate Director of Indiana Dunes Tourism and trail project manager, said the project will be "years in the making," continuously growing.

A key element of the project was meaningful collaboration with Miami and Potawatomi tribal members. Livingston said it was a priority, to engage both tribes early on in the process. Over the past four years there have been countless meetings, discussing everything from the shape of the welcome shelter to the design of the trail's logo.

Hunter said she has seen far too many projects that only involved Indigenous communities at the very end.

"Working with them (Indiana Dunes) has been a wonderful experience because they reached out to us and said they wanted to learn," Hunter said. "That (kind of engagement) is happening more and more, but four years ago it was not very common."

The celebration concluded with a flag presentation lead by Madalene Big Bear, of the Pokagan Band of Potawatomi Indians. Big Bear's husband, Sterling Big Bear III, of the Ponca and Ihanktowan tribes, sang as a line of Potawatomi veterans carried the flags across the visitors center lawn.

"This is more than a Trail. It's an acknowledgment, a meaningful sharing, and a deepening of important connections between all of us and this place," Livingston wrote in a statement.