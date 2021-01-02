WATCH NOW: Local officer named 'Deputy of Year' by statewide nonprofit for explosion rescue

PORTER — A Porter County lieutenant was named Deputy of the Year for rescuing a 3-year-old girl and mother trapped in debris from a natural gas explosion in September.
On Wednesday, Porter County Sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Van Kley was presented with the honor by leaders of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch. The organization is a nonprofit that serves future law enforcement officers and at-risk children, as well as young witnesses and victims of crime.
"Lt. Van Kley’s quick, selfless actions saving a family during a recent home fire and explosion exemplifies a servant’s heart, a leader’s mind and a hero’s strength," said John Layton, ISYR board president and former Marion County Sheriff.
The story from that day serves as an inspiration for young people who wish to work in the realm of public safety, said Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux, ISYR treasurer and trustee.
“He is exactly what our student leaders need to aspire to as public servants," Gladieux said."We will incorporate Lt. Van Kley’s heroic story into campfire chats with our cadets. I’m certain our young campers will see why the Youth Ranch named Kevin as Deputy of the Year.”
On Sept. 10, Van Kley jumped into action as the Porter Fire Department battled an active blaze with a family reportedly trapped inside their home.
The deputy's body cam captured the rescue, and shouts of "there's a baby" rang out from the home as Van Kley arrived at the home in the 400 block of North First Street in Porter, officials previously said.
The lieutenant jumped into wreckage of the home, which had collapsed, and removed debris that entrapped a child inside the fallen structure.
Van Kley then navigated his way to another area of the home where others could be heard shouting, "All hands on deck," as fire and police responders worked to lift the home's roof, which had collapsed to the ground level. A woman there was also pulled from safety, officials said.
The girl was airlifted to a Chicago hospital and survived, as did her mother and others from scene, Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.
Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds recognized responding Porter firefighters and other officers from Porter, Burns Harbor, Chesterton and Ogden Dunes for their efforts in the rescue.
On Dec. 21, Van Kley was awarded with the Medal of Honor, marking the third time in Porter County Sheriff's Department history the medal has been given to an officer. In addition, Porter County Sgt. Michael Piazza and Sgt. Dave Murray, who were also involved in the rescue, were presented with Life Saving Awards.
Along with the title of Deputy of the Year, Van Kley will also receive a plaque and a gift package from ISYR. In addition, he was given an invitation for a post-pandemic weekend stay at the ISYR's Sheriff's Lodge and Conference Center in Brazil, Indiana, which is a 62-acre retreat that offers kayaking, fishing, hiking, archery swimming and more.
For more information about the nonprofit organization and its services, individuals can call 317-460-4242 or email ScottMinier@yahoo.com.