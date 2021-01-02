WATCH NOW: Local officer named 'Deputy of Year' by statewide nonprofit for explosion rescue

The deputy's body cam captured the rescue, and shouts of "there's a baby" rang out from the home as Van Kley arrived at the home in the 400 block of North First Street in Porter, officials previously said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The lieutenant jumped into wreckage of the home, which had collapsed, and removed debris that entrapped a child inside the fallen structure.

Van Kley then navigated his way to another area of the home where others could be heard shouting, "All hands on deck," as fire and police responders worked to lift the home's roof, which had collapsed to the ground level. A woman there was also pulled from safety, officials said.

The girl was airlifted to a Chicago hospital and survived, as did her mother and others from scene, Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.

Porter County Sheriff David Reynolds recognized responding Porter firefighters and other officers from Porter, Burns Harbor, Chesterton and Ogden Dunes for their efforts in the rescue.

On Dec. 21, Van Kley was awarded with the Medal of Honor, marking the third time in Porter County Sheriff's Department history the medal has been given to an officer. In addition, Porter County Sgt. Michael Piazza and Sgt. Dave Murray, who were also involved in the rescue, were presented with Life Saving Awards.