WATCH NOW: National Park Service blocks emergency seawall repairs in Ogden Dunes

The dune protecting homes along Shore Drive is being eaten away by Lake Michigan’s relentless pounding. Lake levels are at a record high.

“Homes and foundations are at risk,” Howell said.

“This area has the highest erosion rate in Indiana,” Howell said, because construction of the Port of Indiana/Burns Waterway disrupted the natural flow of sand along the shoreline and has starved the beaches in Portage and Ogden Dunes, Howell said, which is backed up by the Coastal Zone Management Act.

A sliver of beach is all that’s left on the west side of Ogden Dunes, and there is no beach left on the east side.

“We have very deep water along a seawall” as a result, Howell said.

Repairs are estimated at $8 million to $9 million for this work and $15 million for the entire town, he said.

“At the same time, we are fighting weather and harassment from the National Park Service,” Howell said. “We thought we were going to make some progress over the weekend.”

The repairs damaged the dune along the lakeshore, Labovitz said.

“The dune in front of the town is gone,” Howell said.