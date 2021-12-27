WATCH NOW: New audio brochure makes national park more accessible for visitors with visual impairments

Rossi spent the last five summers staring at the front of the brochure — upside down. From his usual perch at the Indiana Dunes visitor center, Rossi spends much of his day showing hikers the brochure's map. Before starting the audio project Rossi said he wasn't sure if he had "ever even looked at the back of the brochure."

Adorned with vibrant photos of the park's many habitats, graphics showing the impact of the glaciers and sepia-toned images of the park's early days, the brochure is packed with information. The team broke the brochure into 34 sections, spanning the history of the park to its many unique biological features.

Each recording includes a synopsis, which Butler said is the "first glance of what you see" and an in-depth description. The in-depth description is what happens "when you look at the photo for more than 10 seconds. Then the details really start coming out," Rossi said.

"It has changed my perspective, now I really appreciate what the park is all about," Butler said. "Listening to it you go, 'Wow, there is so much more going on,' ... even if you are not blind it is a great tool to have."