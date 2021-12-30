WATCH NOW: Old Porter County Jail's history finally will be told

Cassler, an active member of the local Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, was arrested on May 30, 1925, on a charge of bootlegging. Alcohol was found in her home. She claimed to be an undercover agent for federal Prohibition agents, but Sheriff William Forney said he had evidence she was double-crossing them. Arrested along with her was Loren Patrick.

“Then she ends up helping one of her friends murder her husband,” Kerr said.

Another prisoner of note was Bayard Lucas. After the 1949 renovation, jailers were able to walk completely around the upstairs cellblock. Lucas’ escape attempt was before then.

Lucas spent a little bit of each day chiseling away at the mortar of his cell on the south side of the jail, Kerr said. A neighbor to the south, where the old 1973 jail at 157 Franklin now stands, heard “a weird scratching sound” and notified jail authorities. “They went back and found his hands all covered in stone dust,” Kerr said.

Prisoner Prince Manning escaped in 1928 after whacking Sheriff Forney on the head with a length of pipe from a plumbing fixture. “He sort of reeled and pushed one of them back,” Kerr said. Forney’s wife heard the noise, and the prisoner “ran right past her and nearly knocked her over.”