WATCH NOW: Old Porter County Jail's history finally will be told

VALPARAISO — The Porter County Jail, built in 1871 and first used for housing prisoners in 1872, is 150 years old. Next year, its history will be told by Porter County Museum staff.
As anyone might guess, a jail used for 101 years has quite a few stories.
The old jail was built like a fortress. But it wasn’t the county’s first jail.
That was a log jail built in 1838. The sheriff and deputy lived on the top floor and lowered prisoners by rope into the jail below. How long that jail lasted isn’t clear, but it appears to have been long since removed or abandoned before its replacement was erected. The county had been sending prisoners to LaPorte.
The second jail
In December 1870, the Porter County Board of Commissioners paid $2,200 to merchant and banker Franklin W. Hunt for the land on which to build a jail. A mansion built in 1860 stood on that land. The jail construction contract was for $24,325.
The 1871 jail was tacked onto the mansion, which then served as the county sheriff’s residence. The sheriff, usually married, and his family lived in the residence. His wife served as jail matron, cooking meals for the prisoners.
One of the sheriffs, a notorious cheapskate, served dogfish, considered an inferior dish, to the prisoners, said museum Collections Manager Asa Kerr. It was only in recent decades that the sheriff was no longer allowed to pocket any money left over after the inmates were fed.
The jail’s future
The sheriff’s residence opens into the jail now, and plans don’t call for that to change when a major construction project there is complete, said County Commissioner Laura Blaney, D-South.
The 1893 Memorial Opera House next door will be connected to the sheriff’s residence by an addition that will feature ADA-compliant restrooms. The sheriff’s residence will be used for offices and storage for the Memorial Opera House.
The museum now operates that space but plans to move across the street after Aster+Gray moves into larger retail space downtown. The museum’s new home will offer less square footage but better climate controls, which are essential for preserving artifacts.
The old jail still will be used by the museum, which plans to interpret the jail’s history for the first time, Executive Director Kevin Pazour said.
Tour of old jail
Pazour led a tour of the old jail, including a solitary confinement cell with an elaborate light fixture. That ceiling light, he said, likely was used by prisoners to hang themselves inside that cell.
“A lot of what exists in the present day is the result of the 1948-49 renovation,” Pazour said. That includes viewing windows for meeting with prisoners. Visitors stood on one side of the wall to speak with prisoners on the other side. A heavy canvas tarp was lowered to offer privacy during the conversation with the prisoner’s legal counsel.
The setup made it difficult to get contraband to prisoners.
Another attempt to prevent contraband was the erection of a courtyard wall on the west side of the jail, facing Franklin Street. The wall made it harder to get to the barred windows.
That 1948-49 renovation also created jail blocks on the second story.
“This floor really didn’t exist until the middle of the 20th century,” Pazour said. “Now you’re probably wondering how in the world is that possible? How can a building exist and a portion of it not be there in the beginning?”
In March 1872, when the building opened to the public, there was mention of two cells above, but there was no way to access them, other than through the sheriff’s residence, until a new stairway was added in 1939, he said.
The cells were referred as reserved for “a higher-class criminal,” but it’s unclear what that meant, Pazour said.
“Most of the crimes consisted of horse thieves and writing bad checks,” Kerr said.
The 1939 renovation also addressed a problem that had surfaced — the ability to escape through the attic, Kerr said.
With that second floor sandwiched in, though, there were jail cellblocks created, one for women and one as “sort of a precursor to juvenile hall,” Pazour said.
In the basement, there was a tunnel that led to the courthouse. Rumors of prisoners being transported by an underground tunnel persist, but no such tunnel has been found. Instead, there was a tunnel for the HVAC system.
The jail originally used the heating plant at the courthouse. When the courthouse was closed, the jail got cold. The wood stove was used for extra heat.
The jail got its own heating plant in 1927, after a boiler blew at the courthouse. The second boiler, which was intact, was installed at the jail while the courthouse got a new heating plant.
Interesting inmates
One of the most interesting inmates at the jail was Catherine Cassler. Amateur historian Steve Shook, who now lives in Idaho, told her story in his blog. Kerr recounted her story.
“She’s making hooch during the Depression,” Kerr said, while publicly very active in her local church in Hebron.
Cassler, an active member of the local Woman’s Christian Temperance Union, was arrested on May 30, 1925, on a charge of bootlegging. Alcohol was found in her home. She claimed to be an undercover agent for federal Prohibition agents, but Sheriff William Forney said he had evidence she was double-crossing them. Arrested along with her was Loren Patrick.
“Then she ends up helping one of her friends murder her husband,” Kerr said.
Another prisoner of note was Bayard Lucas. After the 1949 renovation, jailers were able to walk completely around the upstairs cellblock. Lucas’ escape attempt was before then.
Lucas spent a little bit of each day chiseling away at the mortar of his cell on the south side of the jail, Kerr said. A neighbor to the south, where the old 1973 jail at 157 Franklin now stands, heard “a weird scratching sound” and notified jail authorities. “They went back and found his hands all covered in stone dust,” Kerr said.
Prisoner Prince Manning escaped in 1928 after whacking Sheriff Forney on the head with a length of pipe from a plumbing fixture. “He sort of reeled and pushed one of them back,” Kerr said. Forney’s wife heard the noise, and the prisoner “ran right past her and nearly knocked her over.”
Joseph Franks, one of the inmates, rushed in to help the sheriff and held down the other prisoner arrested along with Manning. Fortney asked for Franks’ sentence to be reduced. Manning was found in Montana five months later.