WATCH NOW: Portage planning for well into the future

PORTAGE — When Mayor Sue Lynch and Planning and Redevelopment Director AJ Monroe are working on projects in the city, they’re building for the future – long after Lynch’s term in office ends.
“Sometimes the planning is bigger than one person being mayor,” Monroe said.
“It’s not about me. It’s about our city,” Lynch said.
When Lynch took office and brought Monroe back on staff, the Redevelopment Commission had little money left. Last year, as the world dealt with COVID-19, “we weren’t sitting here doing nothing,” Lynch said. “We were planning.”
This year, they’re hoping to wrap up two projects for which planning began under previous mayors.
In July, a remodeling project will begin at City Hall to expand the clerk-treasurer’s office, create a council chambers and add a working elevator to make the building ADA-accessible.
With the exception of the elevator, which was included in a bond issued earlier this year, “we’re not borrowing any money. It’s paid for,” Lynch said.
In January, the nomadic City Council should be able to meet at City Hall again for the first time in years.
The Portage Redevelopment Commission also is extending Robbins Road west beyond Willowcreek Road to make dropping off and picking up children at the Portage Township YMCA safer and to open up land for commercial development.
That is a project Lynch has been pushing for years. She’s excited to see it finally come to fruition. Construction is expected to begin in April.
At Founders Square, the city is planning to remove a street south of the playground. The original idea was to have the area south of the square be open to commercial development, but when an amphitheater was put in there, the street no longer made sense, Monroe said. Children would be darting back and forth from the playground to the amphitheater. Now it’s a larger park.
A municipal parking lot with about 70 spaces will be added between the police and fire stations. That lot will be used for a variety of purposes, including for events at Founders Square.
The parking lot will use best practices for stormwater management so the city will practice what it preaches. Instead of an impervious surface, the lot is being designed to absorb water into the ground.
“Putting catch basins and structures and pipes in the ground can be expensive at X point in the future,” Monroe said.
“It’s good for us to be an example,” Lynch said. “We need to be more pervious ourselves.”
Like the parking lot, an asset management plan doesn’t sound exciting. But it’s very important to have.
“It’s not sexy to have to fix toilets and things in buildings,” Lynch said, but it has to be done.
Lynch was mayor for two weeks following the felony conviction of then-Mayor James Snyder when the heating and cooling system went out on the east end of City Hall.
“This is what happens when you have an old building, just like an old house.”
The first month she was mayor last year, the HVAC went out on the west side of the building.
“During COVID, which was kind of a blessing, we had to tear (the ceiling) all out, and the guys said it was so full of mold, it was disgusting.”
Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas then told the mayor every time someone in her office plugged something in, a fuse would blow. An electrician brought in to look at the building said everything was on one circuit panel. “That was unappropriated funds, but you need to maintain your facilities.”
During the coldest day so far this year, the police station’s boiler went out – another unbudgeted major repair.
The city is starting work on an asset management plan to not be caught by surprise again.
The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is breathing new life into the city’s northside master plan. A transit development district will be established around the Portage/Ogden Dunes train station to encourage additional development in the area.
“Maybe it’s who we area as Americans, we think it all happens overnight,” Monroe said. Already, though, the northside master plan has led to the creation of the AmeriPlex development that now accounts for 4,000 permanent jobs as well as Marina Shores and other development on the city’s north side, Monroe said.
“Now we have a refocus with this TDD,” Monroe said.
The Garyton School project involves turning the oldest commercial building in the city into a community center. It might look like nothing is happening, but the leadership team is trying to figure out how to make the center self-sufficient. Meanwhile, the city is looking for grants to help pay the $1.4 million estimated construction cost to rehabilitate the building.
That project is important in multiple ways.
“We’ve neglected the west side of the city. We have to recognize the needs over there,” Lynch said.
“There’s been a lot of movement” on improvements along western Central Avenue, Monroe said. In addition to improving that stretch of road, sidewalks will be added. With federal money involved, the construction will be spread across two federal fiscal years.
