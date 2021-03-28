WATCH NOW: Portage planning for well into the future

“It’s not sexy to have to fix toilets and things in buildings,” Lynch said, but it has to be done.

Lynch was mayor for two weeks following the felony conviction of then-Mayor James Snyder when the heating and cooling system went out on the east end of City Hall.

“This is what happens when you have an old building, just like an old house.”

The first month she was mayor last year, the HVAC went out on the west side of the building.

“During COVID, which was kind of a blessing, we had to tear (the ceiling) all out, and the guys said it was so full of mold, it was disgusting.”

Clerk-Treasurer Nina Rivas then told the mayor every time someone in her office plugged something in, a fuse would blow. An electrician brought in to look at the building said everything was on one circuit panel. “That was unappropriated funds, but you need to maintain your facilities.”

During the coldest day so far this year, the police station’s boiler went out – another unbudgeted major repair.

The city is starting work on an asset management plan to not be caught by surprise again.