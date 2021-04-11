WATCH NOW: Porter County COVID-19 vaccine clinic set to inoculate 2,800 people

In Lake County, the mass vaccination clinic at the former Roosevelt High School, 730 W. 25th Ave., Gary, is entering its second of eight weeks of operations, with hundreds of appointments still available online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

Appointments are not required for individuals age 16 and up to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Roosevelt. Anyone who shows up between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. can get the free shot. Indiana residency also is not required.

In addition, any person riding a Gary Public Transportation Corp. bus on Monday can get a free fare by telling the driver they are going to or coming from a vaccine appointment. Free Lyft rides to the Gary vaccine site also are available by calling 888-484-3258, option 9.

"My hope is that everyone in the area who hasn’t been vaccinated yet takes advantage of this opportunity," said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner.

"We are hosting the walk-in event to make this safe and effective vaccine as easy to get as possible because that’s how we’re going to protect ourselves and our families and defeat this pandemic."