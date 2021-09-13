WATCH NOW: Porter County GOP chairman says 'I think we hit it spot on' of 9/11 float criticized online

A post on the page by a local resident that remained up as of early Monday afternoon predicted the float would gain national attention by making a late night entertainment show.

"I don't know what the theme for popcorn fest is this year but pretty disappointed in this float," the post reads. "We don't ever need to forget 9/11. But was it necessary to depict the burning towers — very distasteful."

Porter County Republican Party Chairman Mike Simpson said Monday the float was not intended to be disrespectful or political. It was intended solely to remember the attacks from 20 years ago and all 2,977 people who lost the lives.

"I think we hit it spot on," he said.

Simpson said the idea of the float was discussed ahead of time with local first responders and service people.

"They all liked it," he said.