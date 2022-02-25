WATCH NOW: Porter residents felt no pressure leaving Ukraine Sunday, say spiritual attack underway

When Porter resident Florian Steciuch left Ukraine Sunday, he said there was little talk or obvious concern among residents in the western part of his family's homeland about the threat of a Russian invasion.

"Where we were was very safe," he said, explaining the western part of the country borders NATO nations and is a long way from the more volatile region to the east and the capital of Kyiv.

Steciuch said he is now hearing first-hand how the situation in Ukraine is changing dramatically in the wake of Thursday's invasion by Russia. Residents from the east are fleeing to the western part of the country by the hundreds of thousands in search of safety, shelter and food.

"It was hard to fathom," he said of the invasion.

Those living in the eastern part of the country had become accustomed to the sight of and occasional skirmishes with Russian soldiers, Steciuch said.

Steciuch, whose parents were born in Ukraine, said he and his wife, Sadie, have regularly traveled to the country to conduct ministry and humanitarian work through his New York-based V1 non-denominational church, which hosts services at the Art Theater in Hobart.

It is his strong faith in God that he is now relying on to help the Ukrainian people in the wake of what he says has been a failure by President Joe Biden and Western European leaders to act.

He calls on others to join him in prayer for divine intervention in what he sees as a spiritual attack by Russia.

"Above all, we pray for peace," he said.

Steciuch said he is disappointed in the lack of military response by the United States and Western Europe. Friends of his in Ukraine have been pleading for him to do what he can to encourage the United State to "do something real."

Steciuch, who moved to the Duneland area in 1993 from New York City and works as a senior financial adviser, said his recent trip to Ukraine lasted 10 days. He left as scheduled because there was no immediate pressure to flee the country.

He blamed the invasion squarely on Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying the Russian people are not in support of the military action.

Russians have turned out by the thousands to protest the invasion, leading Thursday to nearly 2,000 being detained across the country, according to international media.

Steciuch said his church is in the process of creating links for those interested in donating to help the Ukrainian people and being assured 100% of the proceeds will reach the people.

