WATCH NOW: Region wildlife rehabilitation center 'planning for the worst' as avian flu spreads

VALPARAISO — Lysol wipes, masks and strict distancing guidelines are again a reality for the Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, only this time it is to quell the spread of a much different virus.

As the avian flu outbreak creeps closer to Porter County, the center, whose population is about half birds, is on high alert.

“I am essentially back to social distancing, not necessarily for my sake, but for the birds' sake,” said Wildlife Center Director Nicole Harmon, who has been monitoring the highly pathogenic avian influenza, HPAI, outbreak since January.

Every year the wildlife center receives thousands of injured, abandoned or diseased animals. Two older houses sit on the Valparaiso property: one for animal rehabilitation and the other for educational programs.

Armed with a staff of three, a team of volunteers and about 20 summer interns, the center works tirelessly to heal the many foxes, turkey vultures, squirrels, turtles and other wild animals in their care. If rehabilitation is successful, the critters are returned to the wild. Right now, the center is gearing up for the busy spring season, readying cages and prepping for interns.

"There are times when this building is humming with 800 animals all at once," CEO Brian Fitzpatrick said as he gestured to the small rehabilitation building.

While watching the spread of avian flu, Harmon quickly realized the center would have to make some adjustments.

In February, staff cleaned out an old storage area at the front of the education center. Separate from the rest of the building, the space will be used to house all waterfowl. Harmon explained that waterfowl can serve as "reservoirs" for avian flu, not displaying symptoms but still spreading the disease to poultry and birds of prey. Fitzpatrick estimates the center receives about 800 waterfowl a year, 25% of its total intake.

If the waterfowl spread the disease it would be "disastrous," as HPAI is 90% fatal in birds of prey, Harmon said. The center is also concerned about infecting the 12 ambassador birds that are used in educational programming and as surrogate parents for other birds.

If avian flu reaches the area, the center would have to shut down operations for three weeks. If a bird on the property tests positive, there is a chance all of the center's birds would have to be euthanized.

"If something tests positive here, there are more animals that I can't help because we are quarantined," Harmon said, explaining that they may have to start turning away birds who appear to have lead toxicity or West Nile virus, as the symptoms are similar. "You have to ask yourself, are you really willing to take that risk?"

HPAI was detected in North America in December 2021. The H5N1 subtype, not known to cause human illness, was found at an exhibition farm on the Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. By January 2022, multiple wild bird species in the U.S. had also tested positive for the strain.

The outbreak reached Indiana on Feb. 9, first confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in Dubois County. Since then, avian flu has spread to six commercial turkey operations, in Dubois and Greene counties. According to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health, a total of 171,224 commercial turkeys have tested positive. All of the affected commercial turkey populations have been depopulated and the control areas for Dubois and Greene counties have been lifted.

Then, on April 8, the highly contagious illness was found in a flock of 4,679 commercial ducks in Elkhart County. As of April 16, a second commercial duck flock of about 6,000 had tested "presumptive-positive," meaning the initially positive tests are still being verified at the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa.

"It is right around migratory season, so we are worried about some of those waterfowl that are passing through that area coming up here. You have waterfowl that could be in Elkhart County this afternoon and get here by tomorrow morning," Harmon said, adding that the outbreak of wild birds by the Illinois-Wisconsin border is also a concern, as the area is in Porter County's flight path, meaning migrating birds from Wisconsin will likely stop in nearby ponds and fields.

Avian flu has been detected in over 600 wild birds in the U.S., though out of the over 200 wild birds tested in Indiana, only one redhead duck has been deemed presumptive positive. Because commercial birds are often kept in confinement, the disease is spreading faster among poultry. Over 27,000,000 have been affected in the U.S. However, it is harder to test, track and control the spread in wild birds.

"The difference between something like avian influenza and COVID is that COVID does not do really well on surfaces and avian influenza does amazingly well on surfaces," Harmon explained. "It will live on the surface of the grass for up to 30 days."

Birds shed the virus through their droppings and nasal discharge, meaning wild birds can carry the virus almost anywhere.

Harmon looked at the farm fields surrounding the wildlife center on all sides, pointing out the many neighbors that raise chickens. If a wild bird flies over a poultry cage and defecates, the entire flock could be infected.

The wildlife center is already "planning for the worst" Harmon said. All educational programs will be conducted indoors; interns and staff will wear gloves, medical gowns, booties and masks; shoes will be changed frequently; and there will be footbaths at every door.

No cases of human infections have been reported, and there is no food safety risk associated with the outbreak. Humans can still carry the virus on their shoes and clothes, Harmon said, encouraging increased disinfecting.

Standing before an enclosure housing Arlene, an eastern screech owl that lost her vision after being hit by a car and is now a center ambassador, Fitzpatrick said, "We just cannot risk having our ambassadors decimated because of this."

With a stack of cleaning supplies, signs that read "no waterfowl beyond this point" and an isolation area at the ready, all the center can do now is watch the spread.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.