WATCH NOW: Suspect sought in Portage vandalism case
WATCH NOW: Suspect sought in Portage vandalism case

Portage police stock

The Portage Police Department building.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

PORTAGE — Police have released a home surveillance video hoping the public can help identify a suspect in vandalism case involving a pickup truck.

The suspect, who was wearing a red hoodie and dark-colored shorts, is seen in the video leaning down near one tire of the truck and then looking at another before scurrying out of view.

Police said five tires were damaged in the incident, which took place around 2 a.m. Friday in the area of Samuelson Road and Portage Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 219-762-3122.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

