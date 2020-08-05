WATCH NOW: Suspect sought in Portage vandalism case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — Police have released a home surveillance video hoping the public can help identify a suspect in vandalism case involving a pickup truck.

The suspect, who was wearing a red hoodie and dark-colored shorts, is seen in the video leaning down near one tire of the truck and then looking at another before scurrying out of view.

Police said five tires were damaged in the incident, which took place around 2 a.m. Friday in the area of Samuelson Road and Portage Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 219-762-3122.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.