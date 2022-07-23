WATCH NOW: Tigers earn their stripes at Porter County Fair

VALPARAISO — Brunon Blaszak doesn’t let his cats eat out of his hand. But then, most cats aren’t as big as his tigers, one of which weighs 350 pounds.

Blaszak is a third-generation tiger trainer, following the tradition set by his grandparents in Poland. He’s at the Porter County Fair, showing four of his 14 tigers to large audiences.

After coaxing Mohina, a 15-year-old white Bengal tiger, to stand on her stool, Blaszak rewarded her with a treat on a fiberglass stick.

“There’s no barbecuing for these guys,” he said. “They like their meat good and raw.”

“Mohina eats over 150 pounds of meat a day,” he said. Blaszak transports as much as 6,000 pounds of meat with him for his tigers when he travels, about eight to 10 months a year, doing shows like the one at the Porter County Fair.

Bella, a 12-year-old Siberian tiger, showed her teeth — “three-inch fangs, bone-crushing, meat-ripping devices.”

Zakk, a 4-year-old royal Bengal tiger, is trained to walk on two high wires for Blaszak and his audience. Tasha, a 10-year-old Sumatran tiger, and the others also jump on command — with a meat treat for positive reinforcement.

Blaszak’s tigers have appeared in motion pictures, including “12 Monkeys” and “Gladiator,” as well as appearances on Animal Planet, Nickelodeon and elsewhere.

All of Blaszak’s tigers were bred, born and raised in captivity. There are only about 3,500 tigers remaining in the wild. Only about 100 Sumatran tigers are left in the wild. Javan and Bali tigers are already extinct in the wild. Blaszak praised zoos and other organizations for breeding and raising tigers in captivity to keep subspecies alive.

“They are being slowly slaughtered off,” Blaszak said.

In India, depletion of habitat is devastating for tigers. “The tigers are eating the cows, so what do the farmers do? They shoot the tigers.”

Blaszak is passionate about tigers and fond of his animals. They’re trained, but they aren’t pets. “I’ve had a few scrapes and scratches,” he said. “They’re a cat. You get too close, they reach out and scratch you.”

Unlike house cats, getting clawed by a tiger means getting stitches.

Blaszak’s tigers get milk and eggs three or four times a month to help their coats look good. They get powdered vitamins, too.

The tigers also get cod liver oil and mineral oil because, like house cats, they can get hairballs. For a tiger, a hairball can be as big as a baseball, a nasty mess to clean up.

On Saturday, Blaszak woke at daybreak to tend his tigers, including giving them exercise at the iron enclosure at the fair. It was storming then but cleared up by his 1 p.m. show.

“I don’t want to be in a steel cage with lightning,” he said. Thunderstorms aren’t good for his tigers, or for spectators sitting on metal bleachers, either.

Blaszak, who learned from his parents how to train animals, is passing along his skills to his son, Sebastian, who travels with his father.

Tyler Marshall and his friend Bennett Miller, both of Valparaiso, enjoyed the tiger show.

“This was something different. I really liked it,” Marshall said.

“It’s always nice getting to go to the fair and see a free show like this,” Miller said.