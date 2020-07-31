WATCH NOW: Valparaiso walking companions are the greatest of all time

VALPARAISO — If you’re looking for a walking companion, how about a vegetarian with horns?
Crème de la Crop’s goats are proving popular pals for visitors who want a break from the routine. The waiting list to walk them is about two months long.
The goats are exercised three times a week.
“It’s literally a matter of putting a leash on them and walking around,” owner Leann Landgrebe said.
The farm, at 208 N. 250 W., has a dozen goats, with 10 now officially considered walking companions.
The animals have interacted with humans since birth, so they enjoy getting out of their pen, having a leash snapped onto their collar and leading humans for a stroll while munching on grass, weeds and leaves, Landgrebe said.
“It’s great for goats because they get fresh grass,” she said. “It’s also for their health. They’re getting a balanced diet. They’re getting what they want.”
The idea came from a friend when Landgrebe was trying to figure out how to make sure the goats get plenty of exercise.
“Why don’t you have people come out and help?” the friend asked.
So Landgrebe posted the opportunity online last year, and it went viral.
“All the goats have fun. It’s really good for them,” she said.
The humans enjoy it, too.
Dina Baczkowski, of Hobart, brought her husband and children for exercise and something different to do. She saw the event listed on Facebook a month and a half ago and signed up.
“It was during the pandemic. I figured it was outside” and would be fun, she said.
“We’re telling people, and they’re interested as well,” Baczkowski said.
She was surprised that not all the goats have horns and beards, and that they all get along well.
The goats travel as a herd, Landgrebe said, as they forage.
They are all dwarf Nigerian goats. None of the goats has been dehorned. They either grow horns or they don’t.
The blood flow in the horns help goats regulate their temperature, keeping them cool in hot weather and warm in cold weather, Landgrebe said.
Goats are known as ruminant animals, like cattle. Goats have four stomachs and are designed to continually graze.
Some visitors to the farm bring kitchen scraps for the herd. But call first if you’re thinking of contributing to make sure the scraps are suitable.
“They get snacks from random strangers all the time,” Landgrebe said. “They love it, and we love it.”
The scraps give the goats a wider range of nutrition, which keeps them healthy.
As for the plants they eat as they’re exercised in the yard, that varies for each animal.
“They are selective. They do have their favorites,” just like humans do. “They all have certain things they love.”
Olivia Baczkowski enjoyed her companion.
“It’s kind of like a little nature walk, and she pulls me along,” she said. “She’s like my tour guide of the grounds.”
“It’s just super fun. It’s really relaxing, a break from the day-to-day,” said Michelle Northerly, of Valparaiso.
“I thought you would walk them more than them walking you,” she said.
Northerly’s daughter, Rachel, walked two goats. Sometimes they wanted to go different directions, but she had the leashes to rein them in.
“We drive by here all the time,” Michelle Northerly said, and they were glad they signed up to volunteer.
“I’ve lived here all my life,” said Michelle Smith, of Portage. “I never knew this was here.”
Smith brought her 6-year-old twins, Brayden and Brody.
“I’m a goat. A Capricorn,” Smith said, but she didn’t know much about goats until she showed up to walk one.
Brayden enjoyed the experience so much he brayed like a goat at his mother’s behest.
Landgrebe loves it, too.
“I breathe this farm. This is my being,” she said. “I’m just very fortunate the community loves what I do.”
This breed of goats provides milk that is the highest fat content for goats, Landgrebe said. She doesn’t sell goat milk in her store at the farm, but she sells many other products, including a variety of fresh eggs as well as local honey, soaps and candles.
The farm was certified organic after it was launched in 2002.
“I was really the pioneer for organic agriculture in Northwest Indiana,” said Landgrebe said, who trained a number of people in those practices.
Volunteering is a part of the separate Community Supported Agriculture program at Crème de la Crop. But goat walking is getting attention right now as a quirky and relaxing outdoor activity.
