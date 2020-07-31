WATCH NOW: Valparaiso walking companions are the greatest of all time

“All the goats have fun. It’s really good for them,” she said.

The humans enjoy it, too.

Dina Baczkowski, of Hobart, brought her husband and children for exercise and something different to do. She saw the event listed on Facebook a month and a half ago and signed up.

“It was during the pandemic. I figured it was outside” and would be fun, she said.

“We’re telling people, and they’re interested as well,” Baczkowski said.

She was surprised that not all the goats have horns and beards, and that they all get along well.

The goats travel as a herd, Landgrebe said, as they forage.

They are all dwarf Nigerian goats. None of the goats has been dehorned. They either grow horns or they don’t.

The blood flow in the horns help goats regulate their temperature, keeping them cool in hot weather and warm in cold weather, Landgrebe said.

Goats are known as ruminant animals, like cattle. Goats have four stomachs and are designed to continually graze.