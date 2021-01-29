WATCH NOW: Valpo man's 'joke' Tweet in GameStop market saga leads to false national story

West said he joked in the Tweet that he "just took out a second mortgage on my parent's house while they were at work to buy more" AMC and GameStop stock. Let's goooo."

West said he included the stock stickers, which is how he is guessing the New York Post reporter got wind of his Tweet. The Tweet had just seven "likes" at the time he was contacted Thursday by the New York Post reporter.

West said he thought the Tweet would clearly be seen as a hoax considering it is not possible for him to obtain a second mortgage on his parent's home. But when the reporter pursued it as fact, West said he opted to see how far he could get with the joke.

It was not until 20 messages into the conversation that the reporter questioned how the mortgage could have been obtained, West said. West said he spun a tale that it was a small, local mortgage company carrying out business on Zoom because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that his computer camera was broken, preventing the company from seeing who it was dealing with.

"She (the reporter) believed that," West said. "She didn't even question it."