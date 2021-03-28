WATCH NOW: Valpo optimistic about its post-pandemic future

VALPARAISO — With recent announcements of two major companies planning large investments to bring their firms and jobs to Valparaiso, it appears the city is poised to emerge from the pandemic as strong as ever.
"We feel like we never stopped," Mayor Matt Murphy said of the city's successes during the 2020 and entering 2021. "We were impacted by the pandemic, but we kept going with our objectives. We consolidated our utilities, created a nonprofit called Home Team Valparaiso and we initiated the strategic planning process.
"We found that having a good process already in place helps achieve our objectives," Murphy said. "We had to pivot and our priorities changed, but we didn't stop."
The pandemic forced the city to reduce attendance at the July 4 fireworks, and the popular Popcorn Festival, which attracts more than 60,000 people annually to the downtown on the first weekend after Labor Day, was canceled for the first time in its 41-year history.
"If you had asked me going into my first year as mayor if I was going to be the first mayor to cancel the Popcorn Festival, I would have told you you were crazy. So, we're definitely feeling the pandemic, but the mood is one of optimism."
That optimism is fueled by the city having paved a record 12 miles of roads in 2020 and the recent release of the long-awaited housing market report for the city as well as the anticipated investments in money and jobs of two major companies. Also, Murphy said the schools have held in-person learning four days a week since August while most school districts have resorted to e-learning to cope with the pandemic.
"I'm really proud of our city employees and my administrative team and the community overall," Murphy said. "Our businesses have stepped up, and, although our restaurants took it on the chin, we see the light at the end of the tunnel.
"I've seen the impact on families of missing events and of the kids not being able to have friends over. I feel bad for them, but they have been troopers and they are making good choices. With the vaccines coming out and our planning, we're optimistic about the city's future."
Nick Sommer, a commercial real estate broker and a principal with the office of Century 21 Alliance Group in Valparaiso, said, "From everything I've seen, the communication has been good in terms of being prepared to ramp back up (after the pandemic), and Valparaiso might be ahead of the curve for opening.
"Dining already is ahead of the curve," Sommer said. "I think the city has been following the health mandates and has been cautiously and rationally looking at what to do and making sure business has been somewhat turned on as opposed to shut down entirely. I'm sure some retail will suffer, but some of that was already starting with the public's shift from in-person to online shopping."
While retail and office activity have slowed, residential and industrial markets have been very busy, Sommer said.
Porter County businesses haven't suffered as much as Lake County because it is not as densely populated. One exception has been Valparaiso University, but Sommer said the university has controlled the spillover, which should help as the crisis eases.
Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce President Rex Richards said the chamber plans to return to in-person meetings instead of Zoom sessions in April and is looking forward to several announcements of new businesses coming to town in the upcoming months.
"The government leadership in both city and county government have done an outstanding job in continuing to perform the necessary services in a manner that gives confidence that this city and county are open for business and continuing to serve the citizens in a first class manner," Richards said.
He also commended the state's handling of the pandemic "in a professional and businesslike manner" and predicted Indiana "is in a much better position than our neighbor states" to rebuild its economy."
The optimism in the city's post-pandemic future is simple, according to city Economic Development Director Brandon Dickinson.
"We're continuing to do what we do well," Dickinson said. "The safety of the city and the quality of life is what we have to offer. Valpo is uniquely positioned with its proximity to the Chicago area while having a great school system. If you look at the housing, the number of homes for sale and selling is at never-before-seen levels. There seems to be more interest in coming to Valpo."
Not only is the city helping foster the migration of people from Illinois to Indiana, new developments like Caulkins Hill are bringing more city residents to the downtown.
"We will continue investing in the downtown," Dickinson said. "We have very unique restaurant offerings that not many communities have. This is going to attract people and businesses to the downtown. What we are trying to do is attract talented individuals and good jobs and use our selling points for why Valpo is a good place to live, play and work."
