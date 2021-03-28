WATCH NOW: Valpo optimistic about its post-pandemic future

VALPARAISO — With recent announcements of two major companies planning large investments to bring their firms and jobs to Valparaiso, it appears the city is poised to emerge from the pandemic as strong as ever.

"We feel like we never stopped," Mayor Matt Murphy said of the city's successes during the 2020 and entering 2021. "We were impacted by the pandemic, but we kept going with our objectives. We consolidated our utilities, created a nonprofit called Home Team Valparaiso and we initiated the strategic planning process.

"We found that having a good process already in place helps achieve our objectives," Murphy said. "We had to pivot and our priorities changed, but we didn't stop."

The pandemic forced the city to reduce attendance at the July 4 fireworks, and the popular Popcorn Festival, which attracts more than 60,000 people annually to the downtown on the first weekend after Labor Day, was canceled for the first time in its 41-year history.

"If you had asked me going into my first year as mayor if I was going to be the first mayor to cancel the Popcorn Festival, I would have told you you were crazy. So, we're definitely feeling the pandemic, but the mood is one of optimism."