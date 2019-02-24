Connor Lessard was working on a math lesson in this fourth-grade classroom at Washington Township Elementary School when he suddenly felt strange.
"He started to feel numb on his left side and felt different," said Connor's mother, Amanda Lessard. "By the time he stood up (to get water), he lost feeling on his left side and fell."
The 10-year-old struck his head on a desk on the way to the floor, Amanda said. The teacher initially thought Connor might be playing around, but quickly discovered he was in distress.
Connor never lost consciousness and was able to identify objects like a pen and cellphone, though his speech clearly had been affected by a sudden paralysis on the left side of his face.
"It was definitely slurred," Amanda said.
Connor was rushed to Porter Regional Hospital, and when a scan failed to reveal what was wrong, he was airlifted to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital.
Doctors there confirmed the young boy had become one of only a small percentage of children to suffer a stroke.
No known preventive measures
"We still don't have an answer as to why," said Amanda, a single mom of three, who is staying at her son's side in Chicago while her parents care for her other two children ages 7 and 3.
There are more than 150 different causes of strokes in children, including injury and congenital heart disease, said Kaysee Hyatt, founder and executive director of the Seattle-based Pediatric Stroke Warriors.
"Stroke happens when blood that carries oxygen and nutrients stops flowing to part of the brain," according to the Pediatric Stroke Warriors website. "Without a steady supply of blood, brain cells in the area begin to die within seconds."
While there are precautions adults can take to lessen their chances of a stroke — exercise and keeping arteries clean — there are no known preventive measures for children, Hyatt said.
The number of strokes involving children may not be as uncommon as many believe, said Hyatt, whose own daughter had a stroke at birth leading to her and her husband starting Pediatric Stroke Warriors as a resource for family outreach and awareness.
It is estimated that 5 in every 100,000 children ages 1 month through 19 suffer a stroke, she said. Infants younger than 1 month are affected at an estimated rate of 1 in every 2,000 live births.
"There is no national database for strokes in children," Hyatt said.
The number of children suffering strokes is uncommon enough, even at Comer Children's Hospital, that an adult neurologist had to be called in to read the results as Connor underwent an MRI, Amanda said.
Symptoms often missed
Amanda knew of no family history of strokes, and Connor always has been very healthy — never suffering more than a cold up until now, she said. He is also very athletic and was always dribbling a basketball.
"This child is nonstop," she said.
Like adults, a quick response is key when children are having stroke symptoms, which include face drooping, arm weakness and speech difficulty, Hyatt said. While the immediate medical treatments that can relieve symptoms in adults are not approved for use with children, there are other options available.
"There are still things that hospitals can absolutely do," she said.
Hyatt was happy to hear that Connor was rushed to the hospital so quickly following his stroke. Symptoms oftentimes are not recognized for what they are with children, resulting in a delayed response.
"This is great," she said of the local response.
Children recovering from strokes have an advantage over adults in that their brain plasticity allows for greater potential, Hyatt said. But 60 percent of children suffering strokes will be left with lifelong neurological deficiencies, such as weakness on one side of the body, seizures or cerebral palsy.
Connor's strong spirit already is helping him in his recovery, Amanda said. He still had no use of his left arm as of late last week and limited use of his left leg, but he already has worked his way up to moving around with the assistance of a walker, Amanda said. He is also able to rely on his core strength to sit up.
"We have a full, beautiful smile back," she said.
Connor soon will be moved to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis for long-term rehabilitation, but no prognosis has been given, Amanda said. But she holds out hope for the best.
"As a mom, we're getting 100 percent back," she said.