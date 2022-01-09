 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weed torch sparks fire at Jackson Township home
Weed torch sparks fire at Jackson Township home

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A barn-style home was damaged Sunday by a fire sparked when someone used a weed torch to melt snow on the roof, according to the Liberty Township Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched about noon Sunday and found smoke and flames on one side of the home in the 600 block of County Road 200 East, firefighters said.

Crews were met with heavy smoke and flames on the second and third floors of the home as they worked to locate the source in void areas, a news release said.

No injuries were reported.

The Liberty Township Fire Department serves Liberty and Jackson townships. Washington Township, Westville and Chesterton firefighters assisted.

