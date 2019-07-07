WESTCHESTER TOWNSHIP — The former Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore made history just more than a month ago when it was christened as the country's 61st national park.
But a few visitors got a closeup and personal glimpse look Sunday at the long history already on the books at the park — in this case within the 160 acres surrounding the Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm. Tours will be given each Sunday in July.
"Bonjour, welcome to New France," park guide Bill Smith said, referring to the one-time name of the Bailly Homestead area after hiking over with a small group of visitors.
He explained that the cluster of log cabins and home was established in 1822 by fur trader Joseph Bailly and restored to their current condition in 1920. Bailly, one of the Region's earliest settlers, had spent time behind bars before arriving to the area after siding with the British during the War of 1812.
"This is actually a three-story log cabin," Smith said of the house, which is now closed to visitors due to structural concerns.
Visitors Sunday were allowed to venture inside a small log cabin on site that had served as a trading post. Smith showed the type of beaver fur that was popular at the time.
"This is where business took place," Smith said.
Among those attending Sunday's two-mile hiking tour was Albert Byrn and Zoe Staub, both of Waterloo, Illinois.
The couple was camping at the park as part of 20-year-old Byrn's quest to visit all 61 national parks during his life. The local park was the second marked off his list.
"It's great," he said. "We're having a great weekend so far."
Smith led the group from the homestead through a wooded trail to the Bailly Cemetery, explaining along the way how Indiana had once been 87% forest. That figure has been reduced to 17%.
He pointed out a row of large trees along the way that could have been planted along what was once a roadway.
The elevated cemetery site, which is visible from nearby U.S. 12 when there are no leaves on the surrounding trees, contains 27 graves, including 19 from the Bailly family, Smith said.
The two-hour guided hike ended at the Chellberg Farm.
The tours begin at 1 p.m. and participants are to meet at the site's main parking area.