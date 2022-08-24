West Nile Virus detected in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Health has detected West Nile Virus in two pools of mosquitoes in Porter County.

According to a news release from the Porter County Health Department, the positive samples were collected Aug. 18. The first case of West Nile Virus detected in Indiana this year was found in a Lake County resident in June. As of Aug. 24, the virus was present in over 20 counties across the state including Porter, St. Joseph, Elkhart and Kosciusko.

West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. The virus often spreads to humans through being bit by an infected mosquito, usually during the summer and fall. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile Virus.

Most people who contract the virus will not develop symptoms, according to the Porter County Health Department. However those who do may experience fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands or a rash. A more severe form of the disease can affect the nervous system, causing inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, muscle paralysis or even death. People over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable to contracting a severe form of the illness.

The Porter County Health Department advised residents to avoid going outside at dawn and dusk, which are peak feeding times for mosquitoes. The Health Department also encouraged wearing long sleeves and using EPA-registered insect repellent.

Because mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, the department recommended removing any outdoor containers that could collect water, repairing failed septic systems, frequently replacing water in pet bowls, cleaning clogged roof gutters, flushing ornamental fountains and birdbaths regularly and keeping grass cut short.

It also recommended putting screens on all doors and windows.