VALPARAISO — Owlfred stared — if an owl can stare — as his caretakers opened the door to his room.
Perched on a limb, the 2-year-old snowy owl is a star resident at the Humane Indiana Wildlife rehabilitation center in rural Porter County.
The bird was rescued about a year ago from Whihala Beach in Whiting. He'd been found with a broken wing, which eventually had to be amputated mid-wing. Because he can no longer fly, Owlfred has become an ambassador for the nonprofit group.
Just next door in the rehabilitation center, the sound of cooing echoes out the door. Inside, in cages, are 30 pigeons. They were among 84 found in boxes inside a Dumpster at a rest stop off Interstate 65. Humane Indiana took in 30, all with parasites and lice, treated them and is working to rehome them.
Behind each door is a story. Nocturnal flying squirrels nesting in pouches, sleeping the day away. Two baby fox squirrels who couldn't be reunited with their mother after they fell from a tree. Tonno, an opossum who had been struck by a car and suffered a broken jaw and eye injury, now also serves as an ambassador for the group.
Outside, between the rehab center and education center, is the 100-foot-long "flight school" facility. It's where birds of prey undergoing rehab at the center can practice flying again, build stamina and learn to eat on their own before they are released into the wild, Wildlife Director Steve Lakatos said.
Humane Indiana has operated the former Moraine Ridge Wildlife Rehabilitation Center since 2014. Humane Indiana, headquartered in Highland, also operates a domestic animal shelter and clinic in Munster and a resale shop in Highland.
For the most part, the rehabilitation center and its inhabitants are off-limits to people.
"Animals that are being actively rehabbed to return to the wild, it is not legal for them to interact with people," said Lakotos, one of the center's two certified wildlife rehabilitation specialists. Last year it took in 1,836 animals from 23 counties in the state.
That's one reason the organization is shifting its focus to education, at both the Porter County and Lake County facilities, said Brian Fitzpatrick, chief operations officer of Humane Indiana.
Educator Nicole Harmon travels the Region with Owlfred, Tonno or one of the other 20 or so ambassadors, giving programs to students and others at schools and facilities. They also host educational seminars at the Porter County and Highland sites.
"We work to create a curriculum around what the teacher wants," Fitzpatrick said.
Harmon added Humane Indiana, humaneindiana.org, also purchased traveling trunks that can be loaned to teachers and others. Each trunk has a different lesson involving animals and the environment.
To expand its educational efforts, the group will be taking on an expansion and improvement project this year at the wildlife center on County Road 450 East.
The education center is housed in a former home.
"We want to bring this building into the 21st century. Education programs are exploding. Nicole is on the road almost every day," Fitzpatrick said. "We want the focus to be here. We want to make it a diamond."
Fitzpatrick said they plan on adding two miles of trails and other amenities that will enable visitors to see the ambassador animals in more natural settings and for educators to host programs outside. They also anticipate adding another parking lot on the property.
He said the group, which operates on donations and grants, is in the process of getting estimates for the projects. They hope to be completed in October when they host their annual Festival of the Owls.
Fitzpatrick said in 2018, their education programs reached more than 7,000 people. This year, he's expecting the number to climb to 25,000.
The center, with its three staff members and group of about 15 volunteers, has been working to get the word out about the center and its education efforts through its website and updated Facebook pages.
Gallery: Humane Indiana Wildlife and Education Center