For more information about the center or to learn about its educational programs, visit its website at humaneindiana.org or its Facebook page at facebook.com/HumaneIndianaWildlife or call 219-299-8027

Don't touch those babies

Spring is baby season, the time when workers at the Humane Indiana Wildlife center just outside of Valparaiso see the greatest number of animals coming to the center.

Last year alone, said Nicole Harmon, education specialist at the center, some 300 Eastern cottontail bunnies were brought to the center.

Most of them didn't have to come, but residents found them in nests, usually in their suburban yards, and believed they had been abandoned by their mommas, Harmon said.

The center offers some advice this spring if you happen upon a nest of rabbits or a tiny bird that appears to have fallen from its nest.

If you find a baby bird, call a veterinarian, animal control or local rehabber only if the bird appears sick or injured.

Otherwise, they recommend, leave it alone. It is normal for a fledgling bird, which has feathers, to be hopping on the ground. The parents are still feeding it. If it is in a location where it may be threatened by a cat or dog, place it in bushes or on a tree limb.

If the bird is a nestling and doesn't have features, either put it back in the nest or make a makeshift nest.

Then stand back, at a distance, and watch for the parents.

Rabbits nest in the ground. Their nests often appear as bare spots or covered with fur.

If you see a baby, put it back in its nest. If you can't find the nest, put it in a box to keep it warm, near where the nest might be.

Then stay completely out of site. Mothers won't return if any people or pets are present. Mothers normally leave babies to feed on her own and visit the nest only two to three times per day.

If bunnies are 4 to 5 inches long, can hop and have their eyes open, they don't need help.