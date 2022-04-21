Willowcreek Road extension advances

VALPARAISO — The Board of Commissioners has taken the next step toward building the Willowcreek Road extension.
The board approved a $1.477 million engineering contract for a long bridge that crosses Ind. 130 and two sets of railroad tracks, connecting to County Road 650 West.
It’s just 0.75 miles long, but it’s a complicated segment of the project because of how long the bridge is.
Last week, the county submitted this project for funding through the federal infrastructure legislation, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.
County Planning and Development Director Robert Thompson said the federal share of the engineering contract is 80% of the cost, with the county paying the remaining 20%.
“We’ll take 80% match all day long,” Good said. “It’s usually 50%.”
The estimated construction cost for that phase of the project is $8 million. The project, being built in four phases, extends Willowcreek Road south of County Road 700 North to U.S. 30 to serve as a second major north-south traffic artery in the county.
The county got other good news regarding transportation on Tuesday. The Indiana Department of Transportation alerted the county that it would receive a $1 million Community Crossing matching grant to pay for road construction. Together with the county’s share of the cost, that’s $2 million worth of road repairs coming to the county.
Further good news came from General Insurance Services, GIS, regarding the county’s property and casualty insurance.
The county switched carriers to return to Travelers Insurance, which put in an aggressive bid to win back the county’s contract from Liberty Mutual.
At a time when the industry is seeing increases of 8% to 15%, Travelers promised single-digit increases in the near future.
Liberty Mutual planned to increase the $940,000 premium to $1.2 million, but Travelers offered an $899,000 bid.
“It’s good news, and we’re moving to a better carrier,” Good said. Five years ago, the insurance cost $1.7 million. That’s when the county contracted with GIS to help bring costs down.
“We’re running leaner than we did five years ago,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, told the GIS representatives. “I think that speaks a lot for what you guys have done.”
Auto insurance dropped from $234,202 to $223,955, County Attorney Scott McClure said. “I know we have more vehicles than we did a few years ago,” he said. “The fact that we went back to Travelers and saw a reduction is extraordinary.”
The commissioners also approved $35,104.70 for new locks on eight doors at the courthouse and one at 157 Franklin St., where the prosecutor’s office and 911 dispatchers are housed, to require ID badges to unlock the doors.
“You’ll have a digital record of every entry and every leaving,” interim facilities director Tracy Wood said. “This will eliminate the key issue we have at the courthouse.”
“I hope they’re damn good locks for $4,300 apiece,” Biggs said. The price also includes extensive wiring.
“You’ve got skeleton keys that are 150 years old and they’re trying to get the key to fit. The judges will feel more secure,” Good said.
