VALPARAISO — Despite the heat soaring into the mid 90s Saturday afternoon, Harold Johnson maintained his post outside the B-24J Liberator parked at the Porter County Regional Airport.
Johnson, 96, of Hobart served in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne from 1944 to 1947 as a paratrooper, receiving two Purple Hearts and making 20 jumps, including one during combat in Holland.
He wanted to make sure while people toured the Liberator and other WWII-era aircraft as park of the Wings of Freedom Tour, he'd be available to answer questions.
"I come every year and talk to people," said Johnson. "I just like to talk to people."
The Liberator, along with a B-25 Mitchell, P-51 Mustang, B-17 Flying Fortress and A-1E Skyraider were all on display thanks to the annual event held by The Collings Foundation. The tour is held across the country in an effort to honor those who built the aircraft and those who flew in them while in the service. People toured inside the planes and as well as the exteriors. Flights were also offered.
Ayden Guzaki, 13, of Grovertown, is a self-admitted "history freak," especially when it comes to WWII. Johnson, he said, is the 22nd WWII veteran he's had a chance to interview.
"I just love them. They're all like a grandpa to me. I just love to hear their history," he said, adding he loves looking at the aircraft display honoring them.
James Barrington, 92, served with the 10th Armored Division in Europe from 1943 though the end of the year.
"I saw a lot of them in action," said the Chesterton man. "I like to see them fly."
Barrington said many of that era's planes were left on fields in Germany or scrapped back in the U.S. with the aluminum used for pots and pans, making them a rare site today.
Jane Crouse of Valparaiso came to honor her father who served in the U.S. Air Force.
"I always enjoy looking at things that made him come home safe," she said, adding she was surprised by the tight quarters inside the planes.
The Wings of Freedom Tour continues from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the airport. Adult admission is $15 and $5 for children under 12.