VALPARAISO — The Wings of Freedom Tour returns to Porter County Regional Airport Friday through Sunday.
In honor of WWII veterans the Collings Fondation's Wings of Freedom Tour brings four rare bomber and fighter aircraft for a local living history display as part of a 110-city nationwide tour. Participating in the tour, the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress "Nine O Nine," Consolidated B-24 Liberator "Witchcraft," North American B-25 Mitchell "Tondelayo' bombers and P-51 Mustang "Toulouse Nuts" fighter.
Visitors are invited to explore the aircraft inside and out. There is a $15 donation for adults and $5 for ages 11 and younger. WWII veterans can tour for free.
Visitors can also experience an opportunity to take a 30-minute flight aboard the aircraft. Flights on the B-17 or B-24 are $450 per person; B-25 flights are $400 per person. P-51 flights are $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for a full hour. For reservations and information, call 800-568-8924.
The tour will arrive at the airport at 2 p.m. Friday and will be on display at main ramp until 5 p.m. Sunday. Hours of ground tours and display are 2 to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a..m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The 30-minute flight experiences are scheduled before and after the ground tours.
The Collings Foundation is a nonprofit educational foundation which organizes the living history events which allows people to participate in a part of history.