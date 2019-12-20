CHESTERTON — Turns out there is really no place like the Duneland area for a Wizard of Oz festival.
After a seven-year absence, the wildly popular Wizard of Oz festival is returning to the Duneland community in May to mark the 81st anniversary of the beloved film, according to its new Missouri-based organizer Jackson Bishop.
The festival, which was celebrated in Chesterton for all but a couple of its 31 years in Porter County, once drew huge crowds and even surviving Munchkins from the original film.
There are no longer any original adult Munchkin actors alive, but the six child Munchkins have been invited and a confirmation has been received from 99-year-old Mary Ellen St. Aubin, who was married to the late Munchkin actor Parnell St. Aubin, Bishop said.
"She has many, many stories to share about the Munchkins," he said. "She's just a delight, just like a walking source of information."
The event, scheduled for May 22 and 23, will return to its original name of Wizard of Oz Days and will be held within and just outside the Duneland Falls Event Center located between Portage and Chesterton on Ind. 149.
The weekend will kick off with an Emerald City Gala on the evening of May 22 and will continue the following day with a "Breakfast with the Characters" event and a day of activities related to the film.
Bishop, who has organized a similar Wizard of Oz event for the last five years in Hannibal, Missouri, said he is pursuing the Duneland area festival in memory of the conversations he once had with the late founder of the Chesterton event, Jean Nelson.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.