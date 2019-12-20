{{featured_button_text}}
One of last surviving film Munchkins at Oz Fest

Todd Valley, of Cody, Wyo., displays his Wizard of Oz jacket during the last Oz Fest in Chesterton in 2012.

 Jon L. Hendricks, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — Turns out there is really no place like the Duneland area for a Wizard of Oz festival.

After a seven-year absence, the wildly popular Wizard of Oz festival is returning to the Duneland community in May to mark the 81st anniversary of the beloved film, according to its new Missouri-based organizer Jackson Bishop.

The festival, which was celebrated in Chesterton for all but a couple of its 31 years in Porter County, once drew huge crowds and even surviving Munchkins from the original film.

There are no longer any original adult Munchkin actors alive, but the six child Munchkins have been invited and a confirmation has been received from 99-year-old Mary Ellen St. Aubin, who was married to the late Munchkin actor Parnell St. Aubin, Bishop said.

"She has many, many stories to share about the Munchkins," he said. "She's just a delight, just like a walking source of information."

The event, scheduled for May 22 and 23, will return to its original name of Wizard of Oz Days and will be held within and just outside the Duneland Falls Event Center located between Portage and Chesterton on Ind. 149.

The weekend will kick off with an Emerald City Gala on the evening of May 22 and will continue the following day with a "Breakfast with the Characters" event and a day of activities related to the film.

Bishop, who has organized a similar Wizard of Oz event for the last five years in Hannibal, Missouri, said he is pursuing the Duneland area festival in memory of the conversations he once had with the late founder of the Chesterton event, Jean Nelson.

"(She) just wanted to see it come back," he said.

"As a kid, I was enthralled by it," he said of the 1939 film.

Growing up in rural Missouri with just two stations on the television, he said the annual broadcast of the film was a highlight of the year and a family event.

"It's for the love of it," Bishop said, explaining he does not expect to make money from the festival.

More information on the event and ticket details are available at the Wizard of Oz Days page on Facebook.

