Sara Murawski, of Kinde, Michigan, fell about 3:45 p.m. between the ship and ArcelorMittal Steel's J Dock while trying to grab her belongings onshore, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. She wasn't wearing a life jacket and quickly slipped below the surface, preventing nearby witnesses from saving her.
Almost 45 minutes later, the 30-year-old deckhand, who just returned after several weeks of work, was rescued from 32 feet of water by a diver with the Porter Fire Department. She then was pulled onto a U.S. Coast Guard vessel.
Medics initiated CPR before transporting Murawski to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, where she later died. Her death is being investigated by the DNR's conservation officers and the Porter County coroner.
"The investigation is ongoing," DNR officials said in a release Tuesday morning. "Although an official cause of death has not been determined, the incident is believed to be an accidental drowning. Foul play is not suspected. Family has been notified."
Murawski fell at the site of Wilfred Sykes, an ore boat, according to a statement from ArcelorMittal. The company is working with Central Marine Logistics, which manages the Wilfred Sykes captain and crew, to investigate the incident.
"ArcelorMittal's thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deckhand during this challenging time," a spokesman said Monday evening.
