A deckhand working on a ship docked at the Port of Burns Harbor has been taken to the hospital after falling from the dock Monday afternoon, according to the Burns Harbor Fire Department.
The female deckhand was transported in an ambulance from the site of ore boat, Wilfred Sykes, according a statement from ArcelorMittal.
The woman was transported in critical condition to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, Burns Harbor Fire Chief William Arney said.
Arney said the Porter County dive team and ambulance unit was called to the scene at 3:41 p.m.
The woman was working on the dock to secure the ship in the port, lost her footing and fell into about 15 feet of water, Arney said.
She was removed from the water within 36 minutes of the dive team's arrival, the fire chief said.
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
ArcelorMittal is working with Central Marine Logistics, which manages the Wilfred Sykes captain and crew, to investigate the incident.
"ArcelorMittal's thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deckhand during this challenging time," a spokesman said.
Check back at nwi.com for more details as they become available.
Clarence Darnell Blanchard
Darien Nichole Arrendondo
John Jerome Stokes
Joshua Wade Hampton
Juan Edgardo Lorenzo
Kyum Sajad Gillis
Larry Darnell Doss
Marsean Dangelo Roberts
Melanie Suzann McNeish
Nicholas David Davenport
Paul Clarence Sparrow III
Roland Chavez
Samantha Gail Shaffer
Akinyinka Babatunde Laleye
Dameon Keith Pinkins
Demetri Jamison Russell
Maurice Lamont Collins
Michael Todd Paul
Mitchell James Umlauf
Sean Christopher Crouch Jr.
Todd Ryan Polgar
Tyjuana Asia Goins
Brian Scott Connor
Deann Renee Smith
Fernando Lozano
Jesus Arce Jr.
Leonard Francis Goetz
Linard Jerry Reese
Marcel DeWayne Young
Raul Barajas
Adam Mancilla Jr.
Antonio Terrell Lyons
Bryan Scott Hall Jr.
Cynthia Dwan Evans
Damian Demon Amos
Desmon Sonny McQuay
Eliezer Alvarez
Iyces Angelique Reeves
James Larry Matthews III
Jimmy Jamal Hagan Jr.
Joseph Daniel Anderson
Joseph Phillip Duncan
Kantrelle Hawkins
Keith Edward Dworak
Keshawn Rayshaud Lilly
Nicholas Lee Williams
Scott B. Ponce
Thomas Edward Rademacher
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter