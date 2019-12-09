{{featured_button_text}}
Burns Harbor Town Hall stock

Burns Harbor Town Hall.

 Doug Ross, File, The Times

A deckhand working on a ship docked at the Port of Burns Harbor has been taken to the hospital after falling from the dock Monday afternoon, according to the Burns Harbor Fire Department.

The female deckhand was transported in an ambulance from the site of ore boat, Wilfred Sykes, according a statement from ArcelorMittal.

The woman was transported in critical condition to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, Burns Harbor Fire Chief William Arney said.

Arney said the Porter County dive team and ambulance unit was called to the scene at 3:41 p.m.

The woman was working on the dock to secure the ship in the port, lost her footing and fell into about 15 feet of water, Arney said.

She was removed from the water within 36 minutes of the dive team's arrival, the fire chief said.

ArcelorMittal is working with Central Marine Logistics, which manages the Wilfred Sykes captain and crew, to investigate the incident.

"ArcelorMittal's thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deckhand during this challenging time," a spokesman said.

Check back at nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Education Reporter

Carley Lanich covers education in Lake County and throughout the Region. She comes to Northwest Indiana from Indianapolis and is an IU-Bloomington grad.