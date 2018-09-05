Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Lakeview Beach
Lakeview Beach in Beverly Shores.

 Doug Ross, The Times

BEVERLY SHORES — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon in unknown condition after winding up in distress in Lake Michigan just offshore of Lake View Beach, according to an official with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The 56-year-old woman was already on shore when the first responders arrived, said DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.

The first call of the woman in distress was received about 12:30 p.m., he said. She was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City.

CPR was performed on the woman at the beach, according to emergency radio reports.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

