BEVERLY SHORES — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon in unknown condition after winding up in distress in Lake Michigan just offshore of Lake View Beach, according to an official with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The 56-year-old woman was already on shore when the first responders arrived, said DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.
The first call of the woman in distress was received about 12:30 p.m., he said. She was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City.
CPR was performed on the woman at the beach, according to emergency radio reports.
