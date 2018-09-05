BEVERLY SHORES — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after being rescued by beachgoers after she began to drown in Lake Michigan, just offshore of Lake View Beach.
The 56-year-old woman was already on shore when the first responders arrived, said Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock. The first call of the woman in distress was received about 12:30 p.m., he said.
Melody King, of Valparaiso, said she was sitting on Lake View Beach listening to a guided meditation when she heard someone yelling for help. She saw a man pulling an unconscious woman on shore, with two of the woman's friends in tow.
King, who had undergone lifeguard certification in 2009, said she performed chest compressions on the woman and instructed another person to blow deep breaths in the woman's mouth.
The woman was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.