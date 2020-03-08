Women United Porter County provides support network those in recovery

Women United Porter County aims to provide a support network for women in recovery by providing life skills classes and social events.

Members commit to hosting classes and/or donating funds to support the program. Bunco Bash, its annual fundraiser, raises more than $9,000 to support the effort.

Established in 2018 by United Way of Porter County, the program has grown to more than 100 members. The group is led by three volunteers.

“As a longtime United Way supporter, I have seen the importance of United Way’s work to support our entire community,” said Cindy Sausman, chairwoman of Women United Porter County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Being involved in Women United’s Monday class program is so rewarding. The ladies allow us to play such an amazing role in their lives as they rebuild. I’m so proud of them.”

Carrie Higgins, Women United vice chairwoman said she is inspired by this recent effort "to energize our community members to use their personal passions, best ideas and unique strengths for the mission of building stronger communities."

And Kathy Ricke, Women United events chairwoman, said the group shows women in at Recovery Connection they are not alone in their journey.