Women United Porter County provides support network those in recovery

The current volunteer leadership team includes, from left, Chairwoman Cindy Sausman with Peoples Bank; Vice Chairwoman Carrie Higgins with Purdue Northwest; and Events Chairwoman Kathy Ricke, owner of Blessings & Blooms

Women United Porter County aims to provide a support network for women in recovery by providing life skills classes and social events.

Members commit to hosting classes and/or donating funds to support the program. Bunco Bash, its annual fundraiser, raises more than $9,000 to support the effort.

Established in 2018 by United Way of Porter County, the program has grown to more than 100 members. The group is led by three volunteers.

“As a longtime United Way supporter, I have seen the importance of United Way’s work to support our entire community,” said Cindy Sausman, chairwoman of Women United Porter County.

“Being involved in Women United’s Monday class program is so rewarding. The ladies allow us to play such an amazing role in their lives as they rebuild. I’m so proud of them.”

Carrie Higgins, Women United vice chairwoman said she is inspired by this recent effort "to energize our community members to use their personal passions, best ideas and unique strengths for the mission of building stronger communities."

And Kathy Ricke, Women United events chairwoman, said the group shows women in at Recovery Connection they are not alone in their journey.

"We can all give more and it takes a very little amount of our time. It just takes someone to step up.”

To learn more, visit unitedwaypc.org/Women-United.

If you go

Women United Bunco Bash is from 5:15-9 p.m. March 12 at the Spa Special Events Center, 333 N. Mineral Springs Road in Porter.

The evening includes a bunco game, food, drink, silent auction, prizes and more. All guests must be 21 or older to attend. Admission is $35 per ticket.

No Bunco playing experience is required.

For more information, visit https://www.unitedwaypc.org/Bunco

