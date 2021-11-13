World War I on Porter County Museum's lawn

VALPARAISO — Visitors to the Porter County Museum got a glimpse Saturday of how soldiers from various nations were equipped for World War I.
Ezra Parker, of Aurora, smoked a hookah between answering questions about the Turkish infantry during one of the last gasps of the Ottoman Empire.
The Turks working in small factories followed German designs, especially, for weapons and French designs for other much of the other gear, he said.
Industrial production in Turkey was still a cottage industry, so six guys with sewing machines would look up at a sketch on a chalkboard to follow the design for a soldier’s coat, for example.
The Ottoman Empire was vast at the time. “It was the largest front in World War I,” Parker said.
The United States, which didn’t enter World War I until 1917, didn’t go up against them, focusing their fight elsewhere instead.
Skylar Zenisek, of South Bend, portraying a German soldier in 1914, said the British blockade of German seaports had a profound effect on German gear as the war dragged on.
“What we don’t talk enough about World War I is that it was really the first war that was won by industry as opposed to any army in the field,” he said. “The German army and German in general, while being world renowned for its scientific advances in the early 20th century, did not have industrial capability or the seaports for its war effort for a total war like World War I.”
“There was no chance after the British blockaded German sea access that Germany could have won the war,” Zenisek said.
Ryan Hunneshagen, of Fort Wayne, wore the uniform of a German soldier later in the war. The design was much different, with barrel cuffs and hidden bone buttons. His canteen had a cork stopper rather than a screw-on lid. The steel helmet, though, was a big improvement because of the damage shrapnel from artillery did to soldiers during the war.
Ian Baker, of Michigan City, portraying a British soldier, acknowledged the German and French blood among British royalty, “but the people looked on everything as strictly British.”
“Queen Victoria’s husband only spoke German when they met,” Baker said. Queen Victoria reigned from 1837 until 1901, longer than any British monarch until Queen Elizabeth II. Victoria’s husband was her first cousin, Prince Albert. He died in 1961.
Baker’s boots have hobnails to prolong the life of the sole. A horseshoe design protects the heel. American soldiers followed the same practice.
Americans entered the war late, on April 6, 1917. The Americans weren’t fully equipped, however, and used British and French gas masks as well as some other gear. “You’d see doughboys with all kinds of stuff,” Baker said.
Tom Wojcinski, of Hammond, portrayed an American soldier, with a uniform so similar to his British counterpart so similar to Baker’s that it takes a moment to discern the differences.
The American gear included a British jerkin, a sleeveless, close-fitting leather jacket.
“Americans weren’t really ready, so we borrowed a lot from other nations,” Wojcinski said.