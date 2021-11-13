World War I on Porter County Museum's lawn

VALPARAISO — Visitors to the Porter County Museum got a glimpse Saturday of how soldiers from various nations were equipped for World War I.

Ezra Parker, of Aurora, smoked a hookah between answering questions about the Turkish infantry during one of the last gasps of the Ottoman Empire.

The Turks working in small factories followed German designs, especially, for weapons and French designs for other much of the other gear, he said.

Industrial production in Turkey was still a cottage industry, so six guys with sewing machines would look up at a sketch on a chalkboard to follow the design for a soldier’s coat, for example.

The Ottoman Empire was vast at the time. “It was the largest front in World War I,” Parker said.

The United States, which didn’t enter World War I until 1917, didn’t go up against them, focusing their fight elsewhere instead.

Skylar Zenisek, of South Bend, portraying a German soldier in 1914, said the British blockade of German seaports had a profound effect on German gear as the war dragged on.