A 23-year-old Northwest Indiana woman died Monday after sustaining injuries in a rollover accident last week in Portage.
Dashalon J. Lowe, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 12:24 p.m. at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An autopsy has yet to be performed.
Lowe had been airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening after the vehicle she was driving rolled over on I-94, ejecting her and her 4-year-old son, Indiana State Police said. The boy, who was in the right rear passenger seat, suffered injuries to his legs.
A 2-year-old girl, who was in a child safety seat, and the children's father, who was in the passenger seat, were not injured, police said. Lowe had lost control of the 2002 GMC Envoy about three-quarters of a mile west of the Portage exit after a tire blew.