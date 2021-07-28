Young equestrians take to the arena at Porter County Fair

"Brooklyn went from rodeo to show mode. I'm extremely excited right now for her to come out and do it. It's a very big challenge," Janet Hartwig said.

Brooklyn Hartwig has also loved horses for a very long time, her mom said.

"I was pregnant with her and riding and as a young child, probably around 2, I would set her up on my horse in front of me," Janet Hartwig said.

Gemma Epperson had her own hurdles to jump over prior to competition this year at the Porter County Fair, Norman said.

Pearl, the horse Gemma Epperson had ridden, had some lung-related issues, so she had to switch to Mercy for the Porter County Fair.

Mom Vanessa Epperson said she also was thrilled for her daughter's grand champion win.

"She's put in a lot of time," Vanessa Epperson said.

Last year, in the same competition, Gemma Epperson, got a ninth place.

"She had to work her way up from ninth to grand champion. We are really proud of her," Vanessa Epperson said.

Smith said the showmanship category is just what it sounds like.