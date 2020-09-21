Young 'pirates' unearth buried treasure in Valparaiso

Staff and students from all grades, including those doing virtual learning, wore pirate gear. For fifth graders, Barnes said, “We felt this should be a special anniversary, especially since next year they’re going to the middle school. This way, they’ll be able to look back and celebrate their growth in writing and grammar.”

The capsule was buried beside one of three oak trees representing the sons of the late John Simatovich, the school’s namesake.

Even with COVID-19, the principal added, “We’re really trying to keep students learning and keeping the building within guidelines, so kids want to come to school every day.”

Krawczyk became a would-be pirate in 2007, due in part to a dare from former Principal Phyllis Allison. “I’ve always been interested in pirates and navigation,” Krawczyk said.

That included a contest to name Captain Joe’s robot parrot, which became Joker Jack the Jolly Parrot.

“I like to know the kids, not just work here,” Krawczyk said. “They bring me a lot of joy and excitement.”

With support from the school’s PTO, each Simatovich student received a small treat. Barnes also treated staff to Pirate’s Booty Popcorn and a Twix golden bar.