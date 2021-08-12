Portion of 109th Avenue in Winfield to close Thursday

WINFIELD — A portion of 109th Avenue in Winfield is set to close for two months while the town tackles a long-awaited road improvement project.

Beginning Thursday, the intersection of 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard will close for about 60 days for road reconstruction.

The project is set to improve the intersection, which town officials have called “very dangerous.”

Winfield Town Administrator Nick Bellar previously told The Times the work will, "improve sight distance incredibly at that intersection."

Work includes removing the hills from 109th Avenue; adding dedicated, northbound turn lanes off 109th and a passing lane on the south side of 109th; raising Grand to meet the new height of 109th; and adding dedicated eastbound and westbound turn lanes onto Grand going south.

The project also includes replacing a large culvert under the intersection as well as installing storm sewers along the road, Bellar said previously in an email.

While the work is underway, Bellar said the town will install a passing blister on the south side of the intersection at 109th and Arizona Street.