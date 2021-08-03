Portion of 77th Avenue/Seberger Drive in Schererville to close Wednesday

SCHERERVILLE — A portion of East 77th Avenue is expected to close Wednesday while crews repair a sanitary sewer.

Weather permitting, Seberger Drive/East 77th Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday while a sanitary sewer is repaired between Austin and Cline avenues, the town said in a press release.

Residents east of 544 Seberger Drive/77th Avenue will have access to the road from Cline Avenue, while residents located west of 544 Seberger Drive/77th Avenue will have access from Austin Avenue.

The town encouraged motorists to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid the closure.

For updates on the work, visit www.schererville.org.

