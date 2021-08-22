Portion of County Line Road to close Monday

ROSS TOWNSHIP — County Line Road will be closed for more than a week while a railroad crossing is repaired.

The Lake County Highway Department announced in a press release County Line Road will be closed between Ainsworth Road and Old Lincoln Highway (73rd Avenue) beginning Monday.

The closure is expected to last through Sept. 3, weather permitting, the release states.

Canadian National Railroad is closing the road to repair a railroad crossing, which is south of West County Road 350 N and north of the Deep River County Park entrance.

The Lake County Highway Department suggested the following detour routes:

Northbound: At Old Lincoln Highway and County Line Road, take Old Lincoln Highway west to Randolph Street. Next, take Randolph north to Ainsworth Road. Finally, take Ainsworth east to County Line.

Southbound: At County Line and Ainsworth roads, take Ainsworth west to Randolph. Then, take Randolph north to Old Lincoln Highway. Finally, take Old Lincoln Highway east to County Line.

For questions, contact the highway department, 1100 E. Monitor St., Crown Point, at 219-663-0525.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.