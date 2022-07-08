 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portion of Hobart's Third Street closed until Aug. 30

HOBART — A portion of the eastbound lane of Third Street will be closed from Monday until Aug. 30.

The closure affects a stretch of the road between Wisconsin and Ash streets.

A detour plan directs motorists to use Second and Ellendale streets to travel around the closure.

