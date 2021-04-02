 Skip to main content
Portion of Main Street in Crown Point to temporarily close Saturday

CROWN POINT — Parking in the square could present more of a challenge than usual this weekend.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, a no parking restriction will be enforced on South Main Street between Joliet and Walnut streets, with a temporary road closure to go into effect at 10 a.m. Saturday, Crown Point police said in a Facebook post.

The restrictions will be in effect as the Discovery Channel films the Old Sheriff's House and Jail for a documentary that will feature Lake County Sheriff Lillian Holley’s 1933 Ford V8 police car, which was stolen by John Dillinger.

Arizona resident Mark Love and the Old Sheriff's House Foundation in Crown Point tracked down Sheriff Lillian Holley’s car and restored it. Now they're bringing it back for a homecoming 87 years after it was stolen during John Dillinger's Crown Point jailbreak.

Dillinger ultimately abandoned the car in Chicago after escaping from the old jail in Crown Point. 

Chicago police impounded the car and later sold it at auction to a man from Milwaukee, who later moved to Maine. 

The car is set to return to Crown Point Saturday,  after a parade through Crown Point which begins at 11 a.m. 

Police encouraged motorists to use an alternate route and street parking, noting the restrictions are set to be in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday.

