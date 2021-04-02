Portion of Main Street in Crown Point to temporarily close Saturday

CROWN POINT — Parking in the square could present more of a challenge than usual this weekend.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, a no parking restriction will be enforced on South Main Street between Joliet and Walnut streets, with a temporary road closure to go into effect at 10 a.m. Saturday, Crown Point police said in a Facebook post.

The restrictions will be in effect as the Discovery Channel films the Old Sheriff's House and Jail for a documentary that will feature Lake County Sheriff Lillian Holley’s 1933 Ford V8 police car, which was stolen by John Dillinger.

Dillinger ultimately abandoned the car in Chicago after escaping from the old jail in Crown Point.

Chicago police impounded the car and later sold it at auction to a man from Milwaukee, who later moved to Maine.