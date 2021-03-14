 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Portion of US 41 to close beginning Monday, INDOT says
alert urgent

Portion of US 41 to close beginning Monday, INDOT says

{{featured_button_text}}
Portion of U.S. 41 to close at 231 beginning Monday, INDOT says

A map highlights a portion of U.S. 41 that will be closed for roadwork beginning Monday. 

 Provided

ST. JOHN — A portion of U.S. 41 is set to close Monday until the fall.

The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced the northbound right driving lane on U.S. 41 will be closed between U.S. 231 and Joliet St. for roughly eight months. 

During the closure, the left passing lane will remain open to traffic, INDOT said in a press release. 

The lane restrictions are set to be in place through late November while auxiliary lanes are constructed for two-way left turn lanes on the highway, INDOT said in the press release. 

INDOT urged drivers to allow for extra time when driving through the area, noting motorists should stay alert, slow down, follow traffic directions, use extra caution and drive without distractions through all work zones. 

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Metra hosts Safe Return to Work Summit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts