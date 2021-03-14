Portion of US 41 to close beginning Monday, INDOT says

ST. JOHN — A portion of U.S. 41 is set to close Monday until the fall.

The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced the northbound right driving lane on U.S. 41 will be closed between U.S. 231 and Joliet St. for roughly eight months.

During the closure, the left passing lane will remain open to traffic, INDOT said in a press release.

The lane restrictions are set to be in place through late November while auxiliary lanes are constructed for two-way left turn lanes on the highway, INDOT said in the press release.

INDOT urged drivers to allow for extra time when driving through the area, noting motorists should stay alert, slow down, follow traffic directions, use extra caution and drive without distractions through all work zones.

