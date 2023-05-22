FaithWorks Media CEO Jennifer Walton and her father, Dennis, are looking to change perceptions of the city of Gary and inspire hope through a docuseries she is producing.
"Growing up, I never saw the prominence of Gary, but I saw the effects of its decline and wondered what happened," says FaithWorks CEO Jennifer Walton, photographed with her father, Dennis. "I wanted to help make a difference through the best way I knew how, which is through media."
Each episode of the docuseries helmed by FaithWorks Media CEO Jennifer Walton and her father, Dennis, will have a particular focus. All will feature interviews, footage of the Steel City and a little history.
Dangling vines and rampant shrubbery consume blighted, crumbling storefronts as Michael Pirtle intones that Gary has a stigma in the trailer for FaithWorks Media's upcoming documentary series "Relentless Faith: Rebuilding the City of Gary."
The director of Liberty House Recovery Cafe recounts in a voiceover how people are warned to not go to Gary and told it's a horrible place. The screen segues to shots of such landmarks as the Miller Lagoon, Broadway and City Hall. Pirtle and others then talk about how the Steel City had a rich history and once prospered but suffered when the steel industry started to struggle, causing jobs to vanish, stores to shutter and homes to be abandoned.
The economic woes lead to social ills, such as drugs and gang activity.
But as the music swells, the trailer starts to show hammering and other rebuilding activities. The interviewees begin to take a more hopeful tack.
"We're hopeful and expecting for Gary to turn around and be back on the map like never before," FaithWorks Network Chairman Dennis Walton says in the trailer.
FaithWorks Media will start livestreaming the show on its Facebook page at 5 p.m. Saturday. New episodes will come out roughly every month.
CEO Jennifer Walton and her father hope to change perceptions of the city and inspire hope.
"The docuseries is a journey of rebuilding," she said. "FaithWorks Network is a coalition of businesses and ministerial leaders devoted to enriching the lives of the people. Specifically, people need hope. Positive things are happening despite the negative stigma put on Gary."
"Relentless Faith" aims to shine a light on the positives and the change that's occurring in the lakefront city, whose population has declined from a peak of 180,000 to around 70,000 as the result of deindustrialization, disinvestment and white flight.
"It doesn't just show the positive things in the city and the rebuilding taking place now," she said. "It also seeks to inspire people to get involved in the rebuilding."
It's an outreach program by FaithWorks Network, which has churches and community centers in Gary and Merrillville.
"The vision is to see Gary rebuilt and restored," she said.
FaithWorks partners with similar organizations like the Tolleston Project. It is promoting farm-to-table programs and working to establish workforce and contractor incubators in Gary to prepare residents to work in the carpentry, electrical, plumbing, roofing and HVAC building trades.
The group hopes to create a culture of love to bring about a healthy community. It aims to restore the city by promoting goals like business growth, holistic healing, community safety, environmental justice and renewable energy.
The series chronicles Faith Works Network's rebuilding efforts "in the midst of insurmountable odds."
"The history of Gary has always interested me. My father and mother, Apostle Dennis and Minister Sheila Walton, were both born and raised in Gary," Walton said. "Together, they raised my sisters and me in Merrillville. Our house was located on the border of Gary.
"Growing up, I never saw the prominence of Gary, but I saw the effects of its decline and wondered what happened. I wanted to help make a difference through the best way I knew how, which is through media. This docuseries will paint the narrative of the good things taking place in Gary through FaithWorks Network and other city initiatives."
The first season will consist of seven 22- to 25-minute episodes. They address what's being done to combat food deserts and other issues while highlighting local restaurants and farmers markets. Other subjects include the work that Liberty House Recovery Cafe does to help people suffering from drug addiction and the FaithWorks initiative to teach young men building trades so they can go on to have fruitful careers.
"We ultimately want to assist in the revitalization of Gary," she said. "It's a journey through the lens of FaithWorks what it takes to restore and rebuild the city, what it takes to keep the city clean and promote safety. Change happens from the city out."
Each episode will have a particular focus. All will feature interviews, footage of the Steel City and a little history.
"It will talk about where we've come from and encourage people to do more research. It will share how people can get involved. Our goal is to help people how to visualize how to rebuild a city, to visually show how it's possible."
More than 10 people were interviewed for the first episode. The filmmakers talked to pastors, political leaders and grassroots volunteers who sat down for 20- to 30-minute interviews that were edited down and juxtaposed with B-roll footage.
It's still shooting interviews for future episodes, which will be released as they're finished.
"We show that when people do have hope, they do incredible things," she said. "FaithWorks Media is a production company that creates films out of the power of raw faith. We want to give people hope and show there is a brighter future for the city of Gary. But we have to work for it. We have to be active and do something. We need to take action."
The hope is that the docuseries will serve as a call to action, leading more people to get involved.
"Some people think Gary has nothing to offer and that the past is over. We want to dispel that perspective and what other people have said. Gary is a jewel with a lot of amazing things. It's important we determine how we see the true value of Gary. Gary has a lot of value. It's got the beaches, the Lake Michigan waters, some awesome historic sites and the house of Michael Jackson and his family.
"There are great things within our city. People need to see it. People look at the houses that have been condemned. We want to show the houses that have been fixed up so they look brand-new. There's hope for Gary."
Class UFC Gym in Winfield to celebrate grand opening with top contender Belal Muhammad
The Class UFC Gym in Winfield will have a grand opening Saturday with top welterweight UFC title contender Belal Muhammad.
Muhammad, a Chicago-based fighter with a 23-3 record in the mixed martial arts, will do a meet-and-greet and teach a class at the grand opening, which will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the gym at 10660 Randolph St. in Winfield.
The high-end gym focuses on classes, specializing in boutique boxing conditioning, kickboxing and HIIT, or High Intensity Interval Training. Manager Hannah Elliott said it's more akin to an Orange Theory than the boxing or mixed martial arts gym one might expect from the name.
"We use Myzone Fit Metrics, which track your workout and connect you to an app," she said. "It's like Orange Theory where they track you the same way and you burn the most calories and sweat the most when you're in the orange."
The owners also own the Class UFC Gym on Calumet Avenue in Munster. There also was an unaffiliated UFC Gym in Merrillville that closed.
"We are an affiliated class-based gym that's mostly focused on conditioning," she said. "There's also sparring. We hold classes for boxing, kickboxing and high interval cardio and strength classes. We have circuit training and one-on-one time with coaches."
Most classes run 60 minutes per session. People can get coached by active MMA fighters or trainers who help them reach their fitness goals, whether getting in shape, losing weight or recovering.
Classes run from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Class UFC Gym also has open gym times between 12 and 4 p.m. during the week. People can come in and work out outside of classes, such as by punching a heavy bag, rowing, cycling, lifting weights or practicing fundamentals. It has classes like Muay Thai, cycling and a coach's choice day on the weekend.
"You can get a day pass to come in and learn techniques and fundamentals," she said. "Our coaches will push you. There's no downtime. They push you hard and you feel accomplished. It's a good workout you feel for days. It will help you get in shape again. We focus on conditioning and fundamentals."
The grand opening event will have a taco truck, an ice cream vendor, a bounce house, a bakery, an artisan jewelry maker and fitness clothing for sale. It will feature a motorcycle club, balloon animals, Jersey Mike's and Muse Med Spa.
People will be able to buy sparring gloves and have Muhammad sign them. There will be discounted memberships and giveaways.
"It's an open house where people can come in to see how we operate," she said. "The facility itself is impressive and high-end. It will be an amazing experience."
Class UFC Gym offers monthly membership and multi-class passes. It gives discounts to teachers, first responders and veterans.
Region native Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times of Northwest Indiana since 2013.
