Possible Crown Point bar move raises parking, safety concerns for neighbors

Metsch-Lilly said she will not let anyone from The Registry park in her lot.

"Thirty years I've had my business. I do not want people who are under the influence parking (on) my property," Metsch-Lilly said. "If they park there, I'm liable if they get hurt. They get out of their car, and they're drunk and they fall down, I'm the one who gets sued. Explain to me how that's fair."

The longtime business owner added she wouldn't feel safe with a bar so close to her property.

Brad Belush, who owns Brad's Designs & Jewelry next door to the property, shared similar concerns as Metsch-Lilly.

Belush questioned how the move would affect his insurance, as well as if he would have to worry about vandalism, cars left on his property overnight and abandoned garbage.

"When I was young, we went out and nothing good ever happened. When it was after midnight, that's when all the bad stuff starts happening," Belush said. "My issue is how is that going to be resolved between the possible new owner of this and me. How is that going to affect my business? How much money is it going to cost me?"