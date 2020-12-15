Possible Crown Point bar move raises parking, safety concerns for neighbors

CROWN POINT — A longtime bar in the heart of downtown Crown Point is considering repurposing and moving into the old Firestone building on the northeast side of the square.
During a three-hour Crown Point Plan Commission meeting held via Zoom Monday night, neighbors weighed in on the potential new location for The Registry, which has been open for 18 years.
Though parking was discussed extensively, the zoning of the Firestone building at 142 N. Main St. was the matter to be voted on Monday.
Petitioner Nick Georgiou, also the president and principal of Georgiou & Associates Architects, asked the board to consider rezoning the store from a B-2 business district to a B-1 business district.
Under Crown Point Zoning Code, an eating and drinking establishment that doesn't serve alcoholic beverages is permitted in a B-2 district and would require a special use variance to serve alcohol. The same is not true in the B-1 district.
As proposed, the project includes an all-ages restaurant on one side and a 21-and-older sports bar and grill on the other.
Crown Point Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter said it wouldn't be feasible for the development to meet off-street parking required for any B-2 business use.
Georgiou noted there are plans to restore the sidewalks and angled street parking in front of the building.
The Plan Commission approved the zoning change 7-0 and sent a favorable recommendation to the City Council, with hopes that Georgiou can find a creative parking solution. The City Council is expected to consider the matter at its Jan. 4 meeting.
As presented Monday, patrons would utilize street parking along the square, as well as free city parking near downtown. Georgiou added Robert Ulman, who owns the bar, also is open to discussing shared parking.
"Because of where he's at currently, which is only a block and a half south, he relies on the square parking and the city provided public parking," Georgiou said. "I don't know where else, what else we could provide in terms of off-street parking, other than we are willing to explore shared with some of the adjacent neighbor(s)."
The search for a new location began after Ulman said he couldn't reach an agreement over the past year with landlord of the building at 15 N. Court St., where The Registry is currently located.
"As a lease tenant, I'm not going to go ahead and spend a whole lot of money on improvements and betterments of a building that really, at any point, can go to somebody else," Ulman said. "I'd rather purchase a building and put most of my money into another location that I own, and that I'm building equity in."
When looking for a new space, Ulman said he wanted a place where he could maintain his clientele, and the former Firestone is two blocks from The Registry, Ulman noted.
Neighbors wary of move
Although the Crown Point board appeared in favor of the move — save for traffic and parking concerns — neighbors weren't all in.
Support Local Journalism
Melissa Walley, who has lived in the home behind Firestone most of her life, said putting a bar behind the residence would increase issues she and her family have experienced, including one instance of a drunk man with a knife attempting to break into the home.
"While I realize that we live near the square, we don't live adjacent to a bar," Walley said. "I would just like to ask the city to consider keeping the businesses on the square and keeping the residents where they are because that building could also be an office building. It could be a lot of things. It does not need to be a bar."
Debbie Metsch-Lilly, who owns Debbie's Designs three doors down from Firestone, said when she opened her business more than 30 years ago, she was sure to purchase a property with ample parking.
"If you allow this to go through, you are putting a very large burden (on) me," Metsch-Lilly said, noting she has had cars removed from her property many times.
Metsch-Lilly said she will not let anyone from The Registry park in her lot.
"Thirty years I've had my business. I do not want people who are under the influence parking (on) my property," Metsch-Lilly said. "If they park there, I'm liable if they get hurt. They get out of their car, and they're drunk and they fall down, I'm the one who gets sued. Explain to me how that's fair."
The longtime business owner added she wouldn't feel safe with a bar so close to her property.
Brad Belush, who owns Brad's Designs & Jewelry next door to the property, shared similar concerns as Metsch-Lilly.
Belush questioned how the move would affect his insurance, as well as if he would have to worry about vandalism, cars left on his property overnight and abandoned garbage.
"When I was young, we went out and nothing good ever happened. When it was after midnight, that's when all the bad stuff starts happening," Belush said. "My issue is how is that going to be resolved between the possible new owner of this and me. How is that going to affect my business? How much money is it going to cost me?"
Belush added he doesn't want to "stand in the way of somebody trying to better their business," but concerns should be addressed.
Julie Wendorf, director of the Crown Point Community Library, added she, too, is concerned for the library's already-limited parking.
Wendorf, who has been director since 2018, stressed her comments weren't against The Registry, rather the position the library finds itself in: surrounded by an increased number of restaurants and businesses with little parking.
Both the front municipal parking lot, as well as the library's private lot, often are full, with people parking to walk to the square, Wendorf said.
"It's really problematic for the people that come to visit the library. You're talking about a lot of seniors. You're talking about a lot of moms with strollers and young children," Wendorf said. "These are not the populations that are willing to walk up two blocks or more to get to the library."
