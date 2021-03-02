 Skip to main content
Possible skeletal remains discovered in Jasper County, officials say
Possible skeletal remains discovered in Jasper County, officials say

JASPER COUNTY — Forensic experts are studying what appeared to be human skeletal remains discovered late Saturday outside Rensselaer, officials say.

The remains were discovered by two coyote hunters about five miles northeast of city limits, according to a Monday release from the Jasper County coroner's office.

Several coroner's office investigators, as well as Jasper County Sheriff's police and an Indiana State Police crime scene technician responded to the area.

To date, investigators have not discovered any identifying markers.

The remains were moved to the Jasper County morgue, where they were still being studied Tuesday, according to the coroner's office.

Check nwi.com for updates to this story.

