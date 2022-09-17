Possible town court closure could take time

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Town Court remains in session for now, and it’s uncertain when it could permanently adjourn if the Town Council decides to follow through with shuttering the court.

In an order from Lake Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent, the Town Council is permitted to consider approval of an ordinance that would close the Merrillville Town Court, but the closure date must be open-ended.

The council on July 26 approved the first reading of an ordinance that called for the court to shut its doors by Sept. 30.

That ordinance comes after the council in 2019 decided to close the Town Court and transfer existing criminal and civil cases to the Lake County Court system. Merrillville Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco filed litigation against the council following the 2019 decision, and that case is pending.

Town Council President Rick Bella said town officials understand the Sept. 30 date isn’t achievable, and Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff has been instructed to prepare an amended ordinance regarding the court closure.

“We’ll be doing a second reading soon, I’m not sure which meeting, but it will be coming soon,” Bella said.

In a Tuesday hearing involving the Town Court litigation, it was indicated the Odyssey Case Management System used by courts throughout the state will play a big role in determining when the Town Court could close.

If it’s decided to shutter the Town Court, Tyler Technologies Inc., which handles the Odyssey system, must complete a computer build-out for the closure and transfer of cases.

“Because they’re the ones that have to load the pending cases into the Odyssey computer program and get that over to Lake County, and that can take a year to a year and a half, or whatever it is depending on how many (cases),” Bella said.

Velazco agrees it’s difficult to pinpoint a potential closure date. He said it can be a cumbersome procedure, and the process to close some other municipal courts lasted more than two years.

“It will take however long it will take,” Velazco said.

While Parent’s order allows the town to move forward with an ordinance closing the Town Court, the municipality must continue to fund Town Court operations and the full employment of all employees until a further order from Parent’s court.

Parent’s order also calls for regular meetings every four to six weeks to follow up with the matter.

“This oversight is intended to prevent any party from delaying this process,” the order states.

Town officials supportive of closing the court say the action is needed because the court has been operating in the red for years, and the court’s deficit is around $1.6 million.

“I still have mixed feelings about it, but it’s just dollars and cents,” Bella said. “We’re struggling with money all the time.”

Velazco hopes the council will reconsider the issue and deny the ordinance when it’s considered on second reading.

“The plan is to stay open and try to see what we can do,” Velazco said.

He has said his office has been “handicapped” since he became judge in 2019 because the council had already started efforts to shutter the court then.

He said the Town Court has generated more than $500,000 a year without adding new cases. Velazco said Merrillville’s court, like other municipal courts, must divide the dollars it collects with other entities, and that’s a reason why there has been a deficit.

Velazco said the Town Court is valuable in other ways, and the truancy court held there is an asset to the Merrillville Community School Corp.

“Closing the truancy court would be a major mistake I truly must say,” Merrillville Schools Assistant Superintendent Dexter Suggs said last month. “It would be detrimental not only to our school corporation, but also, in the long run, would be detrimental to our community.”