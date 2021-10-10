Possible vacation home cap draws near

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — The City Council has unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance prohibiting more vacation rental homes in all three of the city's residential districts.

The measure does, however, call for the possibility of adding more short-term rentals beginning late next year when the city determines if there is sufficient space for them.

The decision comes after the city’s Planning Commission on Sept. 21 said it needed more information on the matter and recommended a cap not be imposed.

A final council vote is expected at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 18.

The friction between opponents and supporters came to a head last week when homeowner Laura Murray was escorted out of the meeting by police during a 45-minute comment period.

Mayor John Humphrey warned Murray, a full-time Chicago resident, to stop what he called personal attacks. When she persisted, he ordered her removed from City Hall.

“The perception that has been created is that of a power-hungry mayor whose personal vendetta against short-term rentals has clouded his judgement and is endangering the future of the town,” she said.