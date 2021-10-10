Possible vacation home cap draws near

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. — The City Council has unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance prohibiting more vacation rental homes in all three of the city's residential districts.
The measure does, however, call for the possibility of adding more short-term rentals beginning late next year when the city determines if there is sufficient space for them.
The decision comes after the city’s Planning Commission on Sept. 21 said it needed more information on the matter and recommended a cap not be imposed.
A final council vote is expected at its next regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 18.
The friction between opponents and supporters came to a head last week when homeowner Laura Murray was escorted out of the meeting by police during a 45-minute comment period.
Mayor John Humphrey warned Murray, a full-time Chicago resident, to stop what he called personal attacks. When she persisted, he ordered her removed from City Hall.
“The perception that has been created is that of a power-hungry mayor whose personal vendetta against short-term rentals has clouded his judgement and is endangering the future of the town,” she said.
Murray said she has taken a financial hit recently and needs to start renting her second home during the summer to pay the property taxes on it.
Full-time residents who support the cap have complained about loud parties some renters have had.
They also believe short-term rentals are higher in value because of their money-making potential. As short-term rental values go up, other housing prices go up as well, making it difficult for young families to afford to buy.
Permanent residents are key to reestablishing a more year-round economy and bolster lagging school enrollment, some argue.
Opponents of a cap claim tourism and visitors drive the city's economy.
They also believe economic gains from having more full-time residents would not replace what is lost from tourists going elsewhere to find a vacation rental.
“New Buffalo was really struggling in the '80’s but has since blossomed thanks to tourism, but now we have a council that wants to return us to prehistoric times,” said short-term rental owner Bart Goldberg.
Currently, the city has close to 150 registered vacation homes.
Those rentals will be allowed to continue operating but not the over twice as many unregistered short-term rentals, officials said.
More than 100 properties are on a waiting list for a short-term rental permit.
