 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Power outage affects Crown Point, Leroy areas
breaking urgent

Power outage affects Crown Point, Leroy areas

{{featured_button_text}}
NIPSCO stock
Times file photo

About 1,000 NIPSCO customers in the Crown Point and Leroy areas were without power Friday afternoon, the company's outage map showed.

Crews were on-site and working to determine the reason for the cause, a company spokeswoman said.

NIPSCO was working to restore power as quickly as possible, she said.

The map showed the estimated restoration time was 3:30 p.m. for 974 customers in the Crown Point area and 47 in the Leroy area. 

Check back with nwi.com for updates to this story.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 90 staff laid off from East Chicago schools during virtual learning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts