Power outage affects Crown Point, Leroy areas

About 1,000 NIPSCO customers in the Crown Point and Leroy areas were without power Friday afternoon, the company's outage map showed.
Crews were on-site and working to determine the reason for the cause, a company spokeswoman said.
NIPSCO was working to restore power as quickly as possible, she said.
The map showed the estimated restoration time was 3:30 p.m. for 974 customers in the Crown Point area and 47 in the Leroy area.
Check back with nwi.com for updates to this story.
