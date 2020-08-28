Power outage affects Crown Point, Leroy areas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 1,000 NIPSCO customers in the Crown Point and Leroy areas were without power Friday afternoon, the company's outage map showed.

Crews were on-site and working to determine the reason for the cause, a company spokeswoman said.

NIPSCO was working to restore power as quickly as possible, she said.

The map showed the estimated restoration time was 3:30 p.m. for 974 customers in the Crown Point area and 47 in the Leroy area.

Check back with nwi.com for updates to this story.

