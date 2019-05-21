Power outage hits hundreds of NIPSCO customers

Nearly 700 NIPSCO customers lost power after a tree hit power lines in Hebron in south Porter County early Tuesday evening, leading police to investigate reports of an explosion.
"There was an outage after trees got on the wire on Jackson and Washington Streets in Hebron," NIPSCO spokeswoman Dana Berkes said. "It would have sounded like an explosion when the breaker opened. There would have been a loud bang."
The outage took place just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident, Berkes said.
Firefighters went out to trim the tree to get it off the line, she said. A total of 682 NIPSCO customers in the Hebron area in Porter County were initially without power.
NIPSCO lineman were quickly dispatched to the scene and were working to restore service Tuesday evening, but there was no timetable available for getting the power back.
For updates on when electricity will be restored, visit nipsco.com.