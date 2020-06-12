Power restored to hundreds across Region; outages linger in some communities

Power outages were significantly down in the Region early Friday, though NIPSCO was still working to restore power in several areas.
The electric company's website showed about 300 NIPSCO customers were affected statewide Friday, down from roughly 1,400 the day before.
Crews were working throughout Thursday to restore power for customers across the state.
"Much of that work includes removing downed trees from lines and replacing broken poles," the company tweeted.
The following community totals were reported about 8 a.m. Friday: Hobart, 62; Hammond, 61; Munster, 40; Lake Station, 16; Gary, 11; Griffith, five; Merrillville, five; Highland, two; Dyer, one; and LaPorte, one.
Customers were still affected as far east as Steuben County Friday, an outage map on NIPSCO's website showed.
A thunderstorm that moved through the Region Wednesday initially left more than 16,000 people without power at its peak, The Times reported.
The storm followed a system that moved through Tuesday evening, prompting a tornado warning from 7-8:30 p.m.
The severe weather was the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast earlier this week. It caused major damage to communities in Florida and Louisiana and major flooding in Mississippi.
The severe weather knocked down trees and branches throughout northwest Indiana. Residents were out in Dyer and Hammond cleaning leaves and branches off driveways and sidewalks.
NIPSCO added that crews were working "around the clock" to restore power for any affected customers.
For the latest NIPSCO outage updates, visit www.nipsco.com/outages/power-outages.
