Power restored to hundreds across Region; outages linger in some communities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Power outages were significantly down in the Region early Friday, though NIPSCO was still working to restore power in several areas.

The electric company's website showed about 300 NIPSCO customers were affected statewide Friday, down from roughly 1,400 the day before.

Crews were working throughout Thursday to restore power for customers across the state.

"Much of that work includes removing downed trees from lines and replacing broken poles," the company tweeted.

The following community totals were reported about 8 a.m. Friday: Hobart, 62; Hammond, 61; Munster, 40; Lake Station, 16; Gary, 11; Griffith, five; Merrillville, five; Highland, two; Dyer, one; and LaPorte, one.

Customers were still affected as far east as Steuben County Friday, an outage map on NIPSCO's website showed.

A thunderstorm that moved through the Region Wednesday initially left more than 16,000 people without power at its peak, The Times reported.