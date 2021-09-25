Powerboat race shatters attendance record

MICHIGAN CITY — Nearly 250,000 people turned out for the power boat racing and other related events last month in Michigan City, shattering attendance records and bolstering LaPorte Couny's economy.
“We were expecting good attendance and we didn’t get disappointed,” said Jack Arnett, Executive Director of the LaPorte County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Total attendance was 249,400 for the Great Lakes Grand Prix events from Aug. 4-8, according to Certec, Inc., a marketing analysis group out of Lexington. Kentucky.
The previous attendance record of 212,600 was set in 2019.
There was no race last year because of COVID-19.
According to Certec, Inc., the Great Lakes Grand Prix this year also generated $17.7 million for LaPorte County’s economy, breaking the record of $13.6 million also set in 2019.
The Certec, Inc. report also revealed about 60% of the economic impact was from dollars spent on things like food, beverages, shopping and transportation by people from outside the community.
“The impact that this event has on our economy is huge, but equally important is the social impact. Michigan City comes together and shows what an incredible community this really is,” said Mayor Duane Parry.
Arnett said he believes people eager to get out after the COVID restrictions were lifted contributed to the record turnout.
He believes professional jet-ski racing, added to the competition in 2019, and staging races for two days instead of one also helped draw more people.
Arnett said he wasn’t surprised by this year’s record attendance judging by the number of people he saw at the lakefront for the racing and during the boat parade and Taste of Michigan City downtown.
The city had run out of available parking at the lakefront well before noon on both days of racing. Visitors had to park on side streets or take shuttle buses at Ames Field to and from the lakefront.
Arnett said talks with the city have already begun to try to expand designated parking for next year’s race.
“It’s a great problem to have,” he said.
Arnett said he believes another record could be broken for attendance next year if several race teams from overseas return.
Those teams were unable to make it this year because of COVID-19 restrictions on international travel.