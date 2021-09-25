Powerboat race shatters attendance record

Arnett said he believes people eager to get out after the COVID restrictions were lifted contributed to the record turnout.

He believes professional jet-ski racing, added to the competition in 2019, and staging races for two days instead of one also helped draw more people.

Arnett said he wasn’t surprised by this year’s record attendance judging by the number of people he saw at the lakefront for the racing and during the boat parade and Taste of Michigan City downtown.

The city had run out of available parking at the lakefront well before noon on both days of racing. Visitors had to park on side streets or take shuttle buses at Ames Field to and from the lakefront.

Arnett said talks with the city have already begun to try to expand designated parking for next year’s race.

“It’s a great problem to have,” he said.

Arnett said he believes another record could be broken for attendance next year if several race teams from overseas return.

Those teams were unable to make it this year because of COVID-19 restrictions on international travel.

