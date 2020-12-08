Powers, Roebuck join list of South Shore Legends

HAMMOND — Their backgrounds include aviation pioneers, Nobel Prize winners, astronauts, actors and developers. Despite these varied backgrounds, these people have shown that even Northwest Indiana residents can make an impact beyond this Region. They are South Shore Legends.
NWIlife.com and the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority invite the public to follow on Facebook Live the induction this Thursday of legends Donald S. Powers and Alvah Curtis Roebuck.
SSCVA President and CEO Speros Batistatos and GreatNews.life CEO Chris Mahlmann will introduce the two newest Legends in a ceremony that includes videos from each of the their nominators. The virtual program begins at 6 p.m.
Powers and Roebuck are the 77th and 78th Legends, said John Davies, founder of the awards program sponsored by BP Whiting Business Unit and both reflect the four pillars of Legends – exploration, courage, creativity and innovation.
“These are outstanding people who could have just gone on with their lives,” Davis said, “but instead they chose to make a profound difference, not just in Northwest Indiana, but around the world.”
Donald Sinclair Powers, who died April 21, 2015, was born in Kentucky but attended high school in Indianapolis and at Purdue University. He entered the insurance business and opened the Don Powers Agency, a general insurance firm specializing in commercial business.
Market Square catalyst
In 1960 Powers developed the Market Square residential subdivision in Munster. Subsequent Market Square additions included office and retail space now known as Market Square.
Powers and other developers donated land and money to build Community Hospital in Munster. In 1983 he was elected president and became CEO of Community Healthcare System.
Powers served on several boards of trustees, including Purdue University, Mercantile National Bank of Indiana, and NIPSCO. The recipient of numerous awards, Powers was twice recognized as a Sagamore of the Wabash.
Roebuck, who died June 18, 1948, was the co-founder of Sears, Roebuck & Co. with his partner, Richard Warren Sears.
Sears founded the R.W. Sears Watch Co. in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to sell watches by mail order. He relocated his business to Chicago in 1887, hired Roebuck to repair watches, and established a mail-order business for watches and jewelry.
Born in Lafayette, Indiana, Roebuck began work as a watchmaker in a Hammond jewelry store at age 12.
Roebuck and Sears co-founded Sears, Roebuck & Co. in 1891.
In 1895, Roebuck asked Sears to buy him out for about $20,000. At Sears' request, Roebuck took charge of a division that handled watches, jewelry, optical goods, and, later, phonographs, magic lanterns and motion picture machines.
Roebuck later organized and financed a manufacturer and a distributor of motion picture machines and accessories, also serving as president of Emerson Typewriter Company.
Financial losses suffered in the stock market crash of 1929 forced Roebuck out of semi-retirement. By 1933, Roebuck had rejoined Sears, Roebuck & Co. and compiled a history of the company he helped found.
Gallery: New COVID-19 restrictions for Lake, Porter counties: What you need to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.