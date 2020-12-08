Powers, Roebuck join list of South Shore Legends

HAMMOND — Their backgrounds include aviation pioneers, Nobel Prize winners, astronauts, actors and developers. Despite these varied backgrounds, these people have shown that even Northwest Indiana residents can make an impact beyond this Region. They are South Shore Legends.

NWIlife.com and the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority invite the public to follow on Facebook Live the induction this Thursday of legends Donald S. Powers and Alvah Curtis Roebuck.

SSCVA President and CEO Speros Batistatos and GreatNews.life CEO Chris Mahlmann will introduce the two newest Legends in a ceremony that includes videos from each of the their nominators. The virtual program begins at 6 p.m.

Powers and Roebuck are the 77th and 78th Legends, said John Davies, founder of the awards program sponsored by BP Whiting Business Unit and both reflect the four pillars of Legends – exploration, courage, creativity and innovation.

“These are outstanding people who could have just gone on with their lives,” Davis said, “but instead they chose to make a profound difference, not just in Northwest Indiana, but around the world.”