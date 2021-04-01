Pranksters fool Crown Pointers once more; Chicago Bears not hosting training camp at Southlake YMCA

Both Donovan and Bryan sit on the corporate board for the Crossroads YMCA, where the idea for this year's prank came from.

"Jay Buckmaster, the CEO, is from Wisconsin, and he is a big Packers fan. We thought last year, he's always wearing his Packers face mask and everything in a meeting, and we always clown around and joke with him," Bryan said.

"This field across from the Y has been changed from a sports field to a lot of different things, so we just thought it'd be funny to tell everybody that's where the Bears," would host training in summer 2022.

Buckmaster told The Times in an email Crossroads YMCA enjoys being a part of a fun-loving community like Crown Point, even if it means getting surprised with an April Fools' Day prank.

“Crossroads YMCA is happy to be a popular destination here in Lake County, IN, but news that the ‘Chicago Bears are coming to our site in Crown Point,’ was a true prank played on us," Buckmaster said.

"The community has a rich history of pranks, including Indiana Beach moving to the fairgrounds, Trader Joe’s relocating, and now the Bears relocating to Crown Point."